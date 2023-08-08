The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum recently hosted the Row Crop Tour and Barbecue, handing out scholarships and giving tours.

The LaPorte County Row Crop Food Producers Team and LaPorte County Farm Bureau Young Farmers staged the annual event, which included tours of the museum, the Door Prairie Barn and both historic and modern farm equipment. Row Crop Ag Scholarship winners were announced at the barbecue dinner.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and LaPorte County officials attended the annual ag tour and barbecue.

Row Crop Food Producers have given out the annual scholarships since 1999 with the aim of educating young farmers and helping LaPorte County students afford the rising costs of higher education.

Attendees learn about the History of the LaPorte County Historical Society, which was formed in 1906 as the culmination of efforts to start a historical museum in LaPorte County dating back decades earlier.

The LaPorte Library and Natural History Association formed in 1963, bringing in speakers like Ralph Waldo Emerson, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Horace Greeley, and Clara Barton to raise funds. They bought land at 805 Maple Ave. and built a library with 7,000 books, 15 windows and an iron fence to keep the cows outs.

Non-members have to pay a $5 annual fee to use it until it was made free and then turned over to LaPorte in 1896.

It was remodeled, adding wings, a second floor, a children's reading room, a high school study area, a reading room with books and magazines and enough steel shelves for 25,000 books.

The school board landed $27,500 in funds from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation to build a larger library at 904 Indiana Ave across the street that opened in 1920.

The LaPorte County Historical Society moved its collections into the basement. The following year, the prominent citizen William A. Jones donated more than 800 firearms and weapons, which were displayed as the W.A. Jones collection.

The historic society and gun collections were moved to the basement of the LaPorte County Courthouse in 1938, remaining for 40 years until the 5- story County Annex building was constructed between State and Washington Streets.

Two floors of that building became the building until the Historical Society purchased the Door Prairie Auto Museum from Dr. Peter Kesling in 2003. The LaPorte County Historical Society opened there in 2006.

The three-story Colonial-style building has historical period rooms the collection of 50 antique automobiles and a replica of the tower on the second LaPorte County Courthouse.

For more information, visit https://laportecountyhistory.org/.