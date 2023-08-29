A gallery in Miller will display the work of a late photographer from the community.

Architect and Gary City Planner Gregory Haig Jenkins died abruptly at the end of 2022.

His photography will be exhibited at the Pociask Gallery at 5885 Miller Ave. in the lakefront Gary neighborhood.

"My neighbor and I were afraid Greg's photographs would be lost and so bought his collection of 90,000+ photographs from his estate," said Sue Rutsen, the director of the Nelsen Algren Museum "Our goal is to keep his work accessible to those who love architecture and photography."

An opening night will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

"I am forever fascinated with the city of Chicago and the architects and artists who dreamed it to life. I am an architect. I have lived here with camera in hand, documenting Chicago’s architecture, sculpture and art. Watching. Visioning. Framing ideas. Finding heart. Removing distractions. To see the image that can put us face to face with the creator," he said. "The photographs are simple records: concepts made clear in black and white, or deepened in color, brought to focus in overlooked details, craftsmanship, and inspiration. This is very personal work. These are pictures of home."

He photographed the city for decades.

"During the past 50 years I have recorded thousands of images of Chicago's landmark architecture and sculpture," he said. "Each has furthered my own understanding and respect for the Artist. Each is a tribute to Chicago's creative traditions, and their roots."

The exhibit runs through Oct. 28

The gallery is open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment.