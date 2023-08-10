As concerts go, the stellar pairing of Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire is one of the most energetic offerings of the season.

Richie and Earth Wind & Fire brought their "Sing A Song All Night Long" tour to Chicago's United Center Aug. 5 and had the crowd's enthusiastic attention from start to finish.

If fans wanted hits, they got them as both Richie and Earth Wind & Fire have an arsenal of gems in their musical catalogs. Nearly every song performed that evening held a prominent place at the top of the charts when first released.

Opening the show was Earth Wind & Fire who delivered a performance filled with energy, polished showmanship and beloved tunes which had audience members up and dancing throughout their set.

Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson are still at the helm of EWF as they are the only original members of the group. Midway in the show, that original trio was introduced while fans applauded and cheered.

Highlights of EWF's portion of the show included performances of their opening song "Shining Star," the joyful "Sing A Song," Beatles' cover "Got To Get You Into My Life," "Keep Your Head To The Sky" and more.

The finale of EWF''s segment proved a winner with the band offering up perfect versions of "Boogie Wonderland," Let's Groove" and "September."

Richie took the stage close to 9 p.m. and delivered a powerful show starring his biggest chart-toppers. The singer-songwriter and ultimate entertainer exuded much joy and energy throughout the concert.

The Grammy winning singer-songwriter, who is currently still one of the judges on "American Idol," always delivers his best in a live show. He regularly talks to the audience and often is humorous when relaying stories from his life or introducing certain songs.

Richie, a native of Joliet, Illinois, performed a good mix of his ballads and upbeat tunes throughout the night.

On Richie's musical roster for the concert were engaging performances of show opener "Hello," The Commodores' "Easy"/"My Love," "Truly," "Stuck On You," and others all in the first segment alone.

Highlighted numbers included the poignant huge hit "Three Times A Lady," the fiery blending of "Brick House" with The Ohio Players' "Fire," "Dancing On The Ceiling," "Lady (You Bring Me Up)," "Still," "We Are The World" and closing number "All Night Long."

For those who wanted to reminisce, this was the perfect concert, as it offered a great deal of the iconic songs that hit the charts over the last four decades.

Fans left the show definitely singing a song and dancing. This tour delivered on its promise.

For more information on Lionel Richie, visit lionelrichie.com. For more information on Earth Wind & Fire, visit earthwindandfire.com.