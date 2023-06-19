The memelord version of carpe diem is "Living Like Larry," an injunction from the kids' television show "SpongeBob SquarePants" to live life to the fullest.

The mantra to encourage people to live like Larry the Lobster is the subject of a new exhibit at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. It will run from July 21 through Aug. 25.

"Living Like Larry" will be displayed at the art gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood. It features the work of Kevin Blake, who creates oil paint compositions with images from magazines, the internet and his family's collection.

Blake aims to "use the idea of an American cultural memory as a way of connecting with his viewers."

“As a way of criticizing and poking fun at my own biases, I've made these paintings and drawings to reveal myself as a sense-making being who is navigating this strange world simultaneously with the viewer," Blake said. “Our idiosyncratic dreams about tomorrow are about as normal as it gets."

Blake hails from Chicago's South Side. He earned art education degrees from the School of the Art Institute Chicago and a Masters of Fine Arts from the Art Institute of Boston at Lesley University. He's also a writer who's written reviews, essays and an art book.

His work in "Living Like Larry" evokes the muscular and confident Larry the Lobster who's viewed as the epitome of success in the Atlantis-like underwater city of Bikini Bottom, where the long-running animated show is set.

"Here, in Blake’s work, the meme is used to reflect on society’s complex and often contradictory relationship with pleasure, materialism and cultural norms," the Miller Beach Arts and Creative District said in a press release. "Blake’s pieces are humorous, hopeful, and at times grotesque, blending pop and historical references into skillful compositions. In one colorful piece a man wearing sports socks and sneakers bellyflops precariously toward an unseen pool, in another a swimsuit-clad woman peering over her cocktail seems split in two by her drinking straw - a normal summer scene made strange by Blake’s unique compositional touch. Figures lounge around pools, wear too many sunglasses, magically row into outer space."

An opening reception with a cash bar and light refreshments will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 4.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org or call 219.885.9114.