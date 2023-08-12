An exhibit at the Christopher Center Library at Valparaiso University will explore religious themes.

“ALL for the Glory of GOD" will feature the work of Joyce Girgenti and young artists. It will be displayed on the second floor of the library at 1410 Chapel Drive in Valpo from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

“The challenge to connect scripture to each work of art, and find Jesus’ name and inspiring messages, has been a creative way to pass on the joy of creating beautiful things, reaching souls, and changing lives for eternity. God has used these works of art to teach, inspire, transform and motivate viewers. We have confidence He will continue to do so," Girgenti said.

She's an artist, teacher and motivational speaker from Portage. She will lead tours of the exhibit and share stories.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours but appointments for tours must be made in advance.

“ALL for the Glory of GOD" is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

To schedule a group tour, email joycegirgenti7@gmail.com or message Joyce Girgenti on Facebook.