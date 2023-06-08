Local author Matt Werner from LaPorte County has put out two new books.

The writer and historian from Union Mills wrote the collection “Dispatches from a Northern Hoosier” and the children's book “The Patch Players.”

“Dispatches from a Northern Hoosier” compiles articles and essays Werner wrote about Northern Indiana over the past decade. It includes pieces that appeared in publications like Nuvo Newsweekly, Dig the Dunes, New Territory and the Indiana Magazine of History, as well as previously unpublished pieces.

It features subjects like Wanatah's unique name, a South Shore Line train wreck, LaPorte County women's basketball history, and a history of the Miller neighborhood. He tells the story of a Union Mills farm boy who was in Major League Baseball for 42 years and that of Robert Sirko, who made art about his cancer.

It features a cover painted by the artist Holly Jackson from Chesterton and interviews with the columnist Jeff Manes and documentary filmmaker Patricia Wisniewski.

“Everybody has a story to tell,” Werner said. “I’m just a guy trying to write it down.”

He penned “The Patch Players," a children’s book about first Black basketball players in Michigan City.

“Lifelong Michigan City residents in their 70s and 80s today were unaware of the story of these men and the circumstances they faced,” Werner said. “They were their classmates and friends, but they had no idea. That inspired me to adapt the article for a younger audience, so they can learn the story as well.”

It expands on an article Werner wrote that won an Indiana Society of Professional Journalists award. It chronicles injustices the players endured, such as being turned away at restaurants.

“They couldn’t eat in diners, they couldn’t sit in the lower floor of the movie theater, and they couldn’t try on clothes at local department stores. We think those things only happened in the deep South, but it happened right here on the shore of Lake Michigan," he said. "I didn’t know it until Dave Greer and Dr. Bill Wright told me. That’s why I wanted to share their story.”

Werner also wrote the books “Season of Upsets,” “How Sweet It Is,” and “A White Sox Life," which are available on Amazon and at local bookstores.

For more information, visit matthewawerner.com