At the 44th annual Blues Music Awards held last week in Memphis, Tennessee, six artists signed to the Chicago-based Alligator Records received top honors. Congrats to all the winners!

Internationally beloved guitarist and vocalist Tommy Castro, leader of Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, won the prestigious and coveted B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year Award for the second straight year and the fourth time in his career.

Blues icon Charlie Musselwhite won for Acoustic Album Of The Year for his Grammy Award-nominated album "Mississippi Son," on which the iconic harmonica player surprised fans with his country blues guitar playing, giving Musselwhite his 34th career Blues Music Award.

Multi-Grammy Award-nominated vocalist Shemekia Copeland was named Best Instrumentalist -- Vocals landing the second generation blues artist her 15th Blues Music Award. Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith, drummer with The Cash Box Kings, was named Best Instrumentalist -- Drums for his work on The Cash Box Kings' new album, "Oscar's Motel."

Young blues guitar phenomenon Christone "Kingfish" Ingram took home the hardware for Contemporary Blues Male Artist Of The Year, his 10th Blues Award since first bursting on the scene in 2019. Vocalist and songwriter Curtis Salgado won the award for Soul Blues Male Artist Of The Year, giving Salgado his 12th Blues Music Awards.

In other Gator news: The traditional electric Chicago blues group, The Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling, will soon unleash their third Alligator Records album, "Get Your Back Into It!," containing 14 original songs, 12 by Moss and two by Gruenling. Chicago native, guitarist and vocalist Moss and New Jersey native, harmonica player and vocalist Gruenling get plenty of musical support on this album from their backing band of Rodrigo Mantovani (bass), Taylor Streiff (keyboards) and Pierce Downer (drums).

Guest players include saxophonist “Sax” Gordon Beadle and organist “Brother” John Kattke. "The album is inspired by the electrifying blues sounds of the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s," said Moss. “We are a rare breed as far as how authentic we like to keep the music." More: alligator.com.

It's a weekend of winner at Hard Rock

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary serves up a weekend of winners when it comes to its entertainment offerings. Leading the pack is international country music star Billy Currington, who headlines on Friday at the Hard Rock Live auditorium with NWI's rising young star Nate Venturelli and his band opening the show.

Currington has been a staple on the country radio and sales charts for two decades, ever since the Georgia native released his self-titled debut for Mercury Nashville Records in 2003. Over the years, he has put 20 songs on the Top 40 chart, with more than half of those ascending to the #1 spot. Tickets: $50 & up. On Saturday, laughs replace the music at Hard Rock Live, as New York comedian Andrew Schultz brings his routine to the stage. Tickets: $59 & up. Doors open for both concerts at 7 p.m.

There is plenty of free music once again this weekend over at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage with a Friday performance by Chicago-based retro glam-metal group, Hairbangers Ball, dishing out a night of MTV-era hits made famous by the likes of Poison, Ratt, Warrant and more. Break out the spandex, mascara and Aqua-Net for this one. On Saturday at the Cafe Stage, one will find NWI's Head Honchos bringing dual guitar-driven blues to the stage to kick off the evening at 8 p.m., and then followed at 10 p.m. by an energized female Aerosmith tribute group called, Ragdolls.

As good as all those groups are, the performance I most recommend catching at Hard Rock this weekend is at the Council Oak Stage on Saturday night for an 8 p.m.performance. That's where one will find Ohio native Erin Coburn, a rootsy young rock 'n' roll artist on the rise. Multi-instrumentalist, Coburn released her first album in 2015 at age 14 and has had two more drop since then, with a fourth on the way. At 8 p.m. on Friday, the Oak Council Stage features the soulful blues-rock of Dave Weld & The Imperial Flames. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in Hobart starts the weekend with an 8:30 p.m. Friday concert production billed as That Arena Rock Show and described as the ultimate high energy theatrical tribute to "Classic" Rock N' Roll," including anthems from the 1970s and 1980s made famous by Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses, and many others. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 day of show. Those wanting more Zeppelin covers can catch LZ tribute Kashmir for a full night of it on Saturday. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 day of show. More at brickartlive.com.

• The weekly Acoustic Thursday series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart welcomes back acoustic duo, Deuces Wild, featuring guitarist/vocalist Chris Bolint and vocalist Jill Armenta (both members of the band Zodiac). More: facebook.com/mobaygrille. Next week's monthly Songwriter's Showcase Night at Montego is full up on talent -- Mike & Shelly Gajdik, Joe Hiestand, Kyla Webb, and Joe & Ally Christian -- and those interested in taking part in the June or July showcases, should contact showcase host Danny Lemmon directly at dannylemmonmusic.com.

• NWI's gifted pianist, composer, band leader, educator, and jazz radio host Billy Foster will be performing with his trio and special guest, jazz guitarist and recording artist Henry Johnson tonight thru Sunday at The Dearborn Station (806 S. Plymouth Ct.) in Chicago. More: billyfoster.com.

• Three singer/songwriters -- Mundee, Mardo & Matt (aka M3) -- join together tonight from 8 to 11 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Saturday features the rockin' duo McMahon & Adrian at 9 p.m. "Open Stage Nights" are featured twice weekly on Sundays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m., with Fridays "Karaoke Night." Ryan Framm and Greg Ashby team up next Wednesday for the pub's weekly acoustic night. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Tonight is Karaoke Night (8-11 p.m.) at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. On Friday, the cantina stage will groove while hosting the dance/soul group. Funkinetic. A double blues-rock bill happens on Saturday with Mojo Daddy and The Steepwater Band sharing the stage. The weekly Sunday Blues Jam returns this week starting at 7 p.m. Chad Burton starts off another week of live entertainment at Leroy's with his Wednesday early show from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Acoustic duo Amy & Aaron perform tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Party rock band NAWTY performs Friday at 7 p.m., followed Saturday by The Steel Country Band. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Husband and wife acoustic duo Doug and Karen Lins -- aka "Hot Sauce" -- host the weekly "open mic" at Verona Pizza (1689 W. Morthland Drive) in Valparaiso from 7-11 p.m. They're at The Aftermath Cidery (15 N. Washington St.) in Valparaiso from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, and wrap up the weekend with a matinee performance on Sunday at Anderson's Winery (430 E. U.S. 6) from 2-5 p.m.