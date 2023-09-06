Everybody loves a parade.

And who doesn’t love popcorn?

Put the two together, and you’ve got a magical mix.

The Popcorn Festival wouldn’t be what it is without the Popcorn Parade with about 80 entries that wow the crowds and the judges.

The parade dates to 1979 and what was then known as Orville Redenbacher Recognition Day. The popcorn-themed procession has been going ever since, skipping 2020.

“It is said that our parade is the nation’s longest running parade dedicated and themed around popcorn,” said Valparaiso Events Executive Event and Market Manager Tom Clifford. “To be considered for awards and prizes, entries must include and use the following: Popped corn, tassels, silk, leaves, roots, cobs, stalks and unpopped kernels.”

Last year’s winning float was created by Valparaiso University.

About three weeks before the parade, staff at Valparaiso Events begins popping around 600 pounds of kernels for use in decorating floats.

The parade route begins at Calumet Avenue and Morgan Boulevard and proceeds south to Lincolnway, where it turns west and travels through downtown Valparaiso. At Campbell Street, it turns north, ending at Ben Franklin School.

“The EMS and Police starting it off are always a hit with kids and families. School bands, athletic teams and clubs also showcase a ton of youth participation,” said Clifford. “This year we have the South Shore Drill Team performing as an entry. We are very excited about that.”

Clifford is amazed by the creativity that goes into each float. He said his favorite part of the process is sneaking up to the bus barn to see the floats being built and getting a peek at what’s to come.

Following the first responders will be Mayor Matt Murphy and Grand Marshal John Seibert. Seibert, who retired in June after 34 years with Valpo Parks, is being honored for his years of service and contributions to Valparaiso.

“It is my pleasure and privilege to join the hundreds of volunteers and the extraordinary staff at Valparaiso Events in welcoming our residents and guests to the premier celebration of our community and its people — the 44th Annual Valparaiso Popcorn Festival,” said Seibert.

VIPs and parade sponsors come next. Valpo U is platinum sponsor of the festival.

A popular fixture in the parade is the float featuring “Flanagin’s Fairies.” In 2008, Donna Flanagin attended a five-day business course at the Disney Institute and she returned with some inspiration for a float for her family’s business, Flanagin’s Bulk Mail Service in Valparaiso.

“When I came back I wondered what I could do to help my daughters participate in something that would be fun to do with the community. It’s morphed into different things,” she said.

That year and almost every year since, they’ve decorated an elaborate float and the fairies have worn costumes with wigs and wands. “Our sole purpose is just to spread joy on the parade route,” said Flanagin.

This year she expects to have 10 to 12 fairies on the float. She’s had as many as 20. Costumes are made from sparkly prom dresses from resale shops that she transforms into fairy attire with wings, gloves and other embellishments.

“The float is a big Cinderella carriage. I’m the fairy godmother. My husband is the coach driver. We have a big carousel horse pulling it that is part of the float,” said Flanagin.

The float even earned a spot in a Disney business book called “The Disney Way.” The authors of the third edition came to Valparaiso see the float while working on the book.

This year, Flanagin said she’s going with a pink theme as a nod to the "Barbie" movie phenomenon.

Those attending the parade and festival can snag a bag of free popcorn on the courthouse lawn. Popcorn is donated by Gutwein Popcorn and Valpo Baptist Church volunteers help with popping that day.