The biggest day of the year in Valparaiso is the celebration of everything popcorn. This year, the party's Sept. 9.

However, sometimes one day just isn’t enough. And if you’re looking to extend the fun, take in one of the pre-fest events Sept. 7 and 8.

They tee off at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 with registration for the 14th Annual Valparaiso Rotary Popcorn Open Golf Outing at the Valparaiso Country Club. The outing begins at noon in a shotgun start/scramble format. There are openings for team sponsors, hole sponsors and individual golfers. For more information, call 219-548-6805.

“The Valparaiso Rotary Club has a long tradition of supporting and celebrating the gem event of our city, the Valparaiso Popcorn Fest,” said Valparaiso Rotary Club President Bob Franko. “Our annual Popcorn Open golf outing is a way for us to contribute to the events and celebrations leading up to the fest itself, but also helps us raise vital funds so we can provide student scholarships, work on community improvement projects and achieve our Rotary International goal of eradicating polio worldwide.”

The Hot Wheels Race of Champions & Food Truck Rally takes place from 4:30-9 p.m. Sept. 7 at Central Park Plaza.

“The Hot Wheels Race of Champions is a family-friendly, fun event in which participants race Hot Wheels cars down 70 feet of track in elimination heats,” explained Tom Clifford, executive event and marketing manager for Valparaiso Events. “It’s $1 per car entry, and all proceeds are donated to charity. We will have multiple food trucks for the enjoyment of attendees like Valpo Velvet, The Lunch Box and Beggars Pizza. HealthLinc is our presenting partner of this pre-fest event and will be running lawn games and activities in Central Park Plaza for children and families to enjoy.”

At 6 p.m. Sept. 8, kids age 8 to 12 can run the three-quarter-mile in the Jr. Kernel Run at Fairgrounds Park, 600 E. Evans Ave. Fee is $15 and includes a T-shirt. Register at valpoparks.org/554/Jr-Kernel-Run.

A kick-off concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Central Park Plaza gets everyone in the mood for the big day, which starts at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 9 with the Popcorn Panic races. The free concert will feature The Together Band playing classic rock, funk, soul and other feel-good hits.