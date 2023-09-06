What would a celebration be without entertainment? The Popcorn Festival has a full serving at Central Park Plaza, 50 W. Lincolnway, Valparaiso.

The Indigos

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

This high energy 7-13-piece alternative funk rock band features multiple vocalists, horn players, shredding guitars, a rock-solid rhythm section and a keytar. With influences from a multitude of artists, they offer an eclectic sound that includes '60s up to modern hits.

According to their website: “The name Indigos comes from the idea of being Indigo, or from a generation who are more in touch with their higher selves. They can identify their dreams and desires, pursue them and then help others do the same.”

Mr. Funnyman

1:15-2:30 p.m.

This variety band includes a full horn section, male and female vocalists, drums, bass, guitar and two keyboardists who perform cover music spanning several genres and eras from The Beatles to Bruno Mars, Johnny Cash to Aretha Franklin, Pink Floyd to Elton John and more.

Small Town

3-4:30 p.m.

Sing along to tunes about little pink houses, Jack and Diane and more with this seven-member John Mellencamp tribute band.

Satisfaction

5-6:30 p.m.

This International Rolling Stones Show bowed in Las Vegas in 2005 and has traveled the world, bringing audiences the experience of rocking along with Mick Jagger and friends. They’ll cover more than 50 years of hits.