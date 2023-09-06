In 1979, a one-day festival in honor of the man who revolutionized the popcorn industry began.

With his ties to Valparaiso — he and a partner bought a small, local seed company in 1951 where he invented a hybrid seed for making fluffy popcorn and created a brand known worldwide — it seemed appropriate to have an “Orville Redenbacher Day of Appreciation.”

“It has grown and evolved ever since,” said Valparaiso Events Executive Director Katie Abel. “It’s been held every year since, with the exception of 2020. Typically, small town/city festivals of the sort have a 10-15 year expiration date, so it’s exceptional and speaks to the commitment and pride of our city that we’re on the 44th annual festival.”

Hoosier native Orville Redenbacher, a food scientist and Purdue University alumnus, became a local celebrity and his popcorn venture grew, especially after he and his signature bow tie became the face of the brand. Redenbacher died in 1995, but his popcorn brand and the festival go on.

This year it will be held from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 9 in downtown Valparaiso.

Now owned by Conagra Foodservice, Orville Redenbacher is still a bif name in the popcorn industry with its microwave variety topping that category with close to $300 million in sales last year. “Orville Redenbacher’s name and popcorn products are internationally known and recognized, so it’s awesome that the origins of it are rooted in Valparaiso,” said Abel.

And that's why the Popcorn Festival has been a major event in the Region, drawing around 50,000 attendees for the one-day main event, as well as the two-day warmup.

“What makes the Popcorn Festival so special is the longevity and history and the amount and quality of the vendors,” said Abel. “And most of the festival is free.”

Planning the festival is a year-round endeavor. “At the start of the year, we’re reviewing festival terms and conditions, updating vendor applications and confirming contracts,” said Abel. “Vendor and parade applications go live mid-February, and then we’re steadily working on the logistics of the festival throughout the year in between the planning for our other events.”

Though popcorn is the reason for the festival, the volunteers and the people who make it happen are the heart of the festival. “We have so many good volunteers and groups that help, and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Ed Dykes, who has been Logistics Chair for 42 of the 44 years of the Popcorn Festival (his brother chaired the committee for the first two years). “It’s a community event, and it’s very good for the community. We’ve got 35 volunteers on staff just for logistics.”

Dykes said he also enjoys the days leading up to the fest. “It’s builds up with Hot Wheels on Thursday night and a concert on Friday night,” said Dykes. “Then on Saturday families love the parade; some come for the arts and crafts and everyone loves the food.”

Abel echoed Dykes. “The festival would be near impossible to run without the dedication of so many volunteers — about 200 to 250. We have an excellent Logistics Committee and Parade Committee that are composed of only volunteers and other festival volunteers include local Boy Scout troops, the Elks, Morgan Township students and Washington Township students,” she said. “It’s a very large undertaking and takes the dedication of many entities and individuals — the VE staff, VE Board of Directors, city administration, Valpo Parks, City Services Public Works, Valparaiso Police Department, Valparaiso Fire Department, Porter County Sheriff’s Department, our loyal vendors and the many volunteers that lend their time and effort.”

“At the heart of the Popcorn Festival is Northwest Indiana — and bringing community, small business owners and creators together for a day of memory making and fun,” said Valparaiso Events Executive Event and Marketing Manager Tom Clifford.

And don't forget to pay a visit to Orville Redenbacher, whose statue is prominent at Central Park Plaza.