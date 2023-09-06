This year is the 45th running of the Popcorn Panic, the race that is one of highlights of the Popcorn Festival.

More than 1,000 runners — sometimes even more than 1,4000 — take to the streets of Valparaiso, for a 5-mile run or 5K run or walk. The races begin at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 9 at Central Park Plaza, which also is the finish line.

“It brings out the casual runner who is looking for something fun to do,” said Valpo Parks Special Events Director Christina Darr.

And it's the only part of Popcorn Fest that wasn't interrupted by the pandemic: In 2020, the format was modified to put some distance between runners.

“It’s also a great chance for the whole family to get involved and have fun. There’s a race or run for all ages, as well as the Lit’l Kernel Korral for Kids,” said Darr

Valpo Parks partners with HealthLinc for the Lit’l Kernel Korral, on the north lawn of the Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza. “It includes games, face painting and more,” said Darr. “It’s open from 7:30-10 a.m. for families and is free.”

The Lit’l Kernel Puff (for ages 2 to 9) always sells out, according to Darr. It's scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in downtown Valparaiso. Packet-pickup up is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Butterfield Pavilion at Fairgrounds Park, 600 Evans Ave.

Distance for the Lit’l Kernel Puff varies by age group, ranging from 100 to 300 yards. Each participant receives a T-shirt and ribbon.

Director of Valpo Parks Kevin Nuppnau has fond memories of participating in the runs and attending the festival over the years. “I’ve been attending the Popcorn Festival since I was a kid, participating in the Lit’l Kernel Puff Run, the Jr. Kernel Run and the Popcorn Panic all through my younger years,” he said. “It’s something I look forward to each year, getting to spend time downtown with family and friends enjoying the food vendors and experiences.”

The Jr. Kernel Run for kids age 8-12 is held at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Fairgrounds Park walking track. Participants will run three-quarters of a mile and receive a T-shirt.

For more race information, visit valpoparks.org.