Valparaiso is a vibrant city where there’s something for everyone — whether it’s recreation, education, entertainment, food or more.

And many of the events in downtown Valpo are organized by Valparaiso Events, “a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Valparaiso by delivering distinctive events and experiences,” according to its mission statement.

“The organization originated as the committee that planned and produced the Orville Redenbacher Day of Appreciation in 1979, which was the first Popcorn Festival. In 1999, that entity combined with the Valparaiso Downtown Business Association to create Valparaiso Community Festivals & Events Inc., which is now doing business as Valpo/Valparaiso Events,” said Katie Abel, who has been executive director of the group for two years.

Abel describes the organization's purpose as “creating fun and meaningful memories through events and festivals and helping sustain the vitality of downtown Valpo through the cultivation of partnerships and the creation and promotion of festivals and events.”

Valparaiso Events operates year-round with three full-time employees and one part-timer. It's overseen by a 14-member board of directors. Events are executed with the help of volunteers.

“We have upwards of 350 volunteers,” said Abel. “We couldn’t do what we do without the help of our volunteers. Some events have a handful, like the Chocolate Walk, while others (Popcorn Festival) have hundreds.”

Though Valparaiso Events takes on the planning, it works closely with city departments to help ensure that each event goes smoothly.

“We collaborate closely with the City of Valparaiso and Valpo Parks, and we work with many local businesses and organizations via event sponsorships and Valpo Events memberships,” said Abel. A long list of partners and members provide support for the organization.

As a native of Valparaiso who attended Valparaiso University (she moved away for a decade and returned), Abel has long enjoyed taking part in events and activities around the city. “I love Downtown Trick-or-Treat and the Summer Outdoor Movies. It’s rewarding to see families enjoying themselves, connecting with one another and making fun Valpo-based memories,” she said. Creating such events that are free to the community is a favorite part of the job for Abel.

While Popcorn Festival remains the largest event of the year, there is a full calendar of fun for everyone. It includes the Chocolate Walk, Summer Concert Series, Valparaiso Wine Fest and Holly Day. In 2022, Valparaiso Events hosted 29 days of events. The biggest benefit of the organization’s efforts is “connecting with other community members and providing an improved quality of life,” said Abel.

For more information on events and a restaurant and business directory, visit valparaisoevents.com.