Aside from the festive parade, races and entertainment, one of the big draws to Popcorn Fest are the vendors. Around 300 line the downtown streets with tents offering crafts, art, food and more.

“Vendors are the cornerstone of the event,” said Valparaiso Events Executive Director Katie Abel. “There wouldn’t be a Popcorn Fest without our dedicated vendors. This includes craft, vendors, fine art vendors, nonprofit vendors and commercial vendors.”

Leticia Becerra owns Aurora B Boutique and is looking forward to her third year of being a vendor at Popcorn Festival.

“There are so many things I love about the Popcorn Fest. I love the sense of community. People want to come out and shop small and support local businesses,” she said. “The event is very well attended. I have customers from all around the Chicagoland area who make the drive out to Valparaiso just for Popcorn Fest. I recommend this particular event to fellow vendor friends because Valpo Events is wonderful to work with. The fest has been my single-day sale record two years in a row. I’m excited to see what this year will bring.”

What can you expect to find at the vendor booths? “Anything and everything,” said Abel. “Clothing, jewelry, handmade soaps and candles, dog products, toys, a lot of handmade craft items, fine art (pottery, glass, painting, etc.), face painting, caricature drawings, henna and more.”

And what’s a festival without some delicious food options? If you’re planning to attend the Popcorn Festival, you can be sure that you will not leave hungry. About 60 food vendors will be serving up dozens of specialties to satisfy your taste buds.

“You’ll find everything from cotton candy and ice cream to Italian beef and fried veggies,” said Abel. Among some of the most popular food items are hot dogs, corn on the cob and anything fried.