2023 Popcorn Festival vendors
Venders scheduled to be on hand at the Popcorn Festival include:
2 Blessed Ladies: Seasonal wood décor
219 Custom Creations: Wooden boards, plant hangers, charcuterie, tumblers
Abid Sales/Fragrance: Perfume
Adult Bibby/Represent Sports: Sport and military rugs, cutting boards, car accessories
Adventures of Jessie and The Grumpy Gnome, The: Bookends, coasters, stickers, keychains, crystal trees
All Soup'd Up: Pulled pork, brisket, meatball sandwiches
Alpamowi: Handmade children's sweaters
Amawa: Turquoise jewelry
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: Stickers, bracelets, swag
Angel’s Rainbow Signs and Décor, The: Wooden décor, indoor and outdoor signs
Arbor View Animal Hospital: Cups, tote bags, key chains
Arewa Crafts & Custom Tumblers: Tumblers
Armour Construction: Water bottles
Artisan Luuma: Fair-trade bags, baskets, hampers
Assaly's House of Garlic: Falafel, shawarma, hummus, garlic fries
Aurora B Boutique: Clothing, jewelry, handbags
B Mama Bibi: Sunflower and pumpkin seed butters
B.A.C.A.: Promotional
Baby Alpaca: Baby and children's wool clothing
Bangles Boutique: Women's clothing, accessories
Bark Boutique Shop, The: Dog bandanas, pet bow ties, dog accessories
Bay City Tacos: Birria tacos, street tacos, tamales, bowls
Bella’s Journey: Hand-stamped necklaces, stone bracelets, earrings
Bella's Dog Collars: Collars, dog toys
Beverly’s Country Crafts: Country-style fall décor
Big Weiner, The: Chicago-style dog, chili cheese dog, Polish sausage and Italian beef
BK Craft Corner: Watercolor paintings, cards, shirts, shadow boxes
Blue Creek Leather: Hand-crafted leather belts, purses, pet collars, leashes
BNutty Peanut Butter: Peanut butter in more than 15 flavors
Bonnie's Mitt Shop: Hand-sewn wool mittens
Bow and Arrow Supply Co.: Craft supplies, glitter, confetti, yarn, beads, etc.
Boy Scout Troop 963: Corn on the cob, water, pop
Bright Love Coffee: Cold -brew coffee, lemonade
Buck's Beekeeping: Honey
Butter & Grace: Funnel cakes, fried Oreos, pork tacos, lemonade
Cabo's Ice Cream: Mexican-style ice cream
Caricature Sideshow: Caricatures
Carpenter’s Daughters, The: Hand-crafted wood signs, flags, clocks, planter boxes
Chef Heatley's Hot Pepper Farm: Artisan hot sauces
Chestnut Creek Pottery: Handmade pottery
Chicago Street Theatre: Season brochures, pens, memo pads
Chocolate Moonshine: Gourmet fudge, iced tea
Chomp: Ribeye-steak, Reubens, lemonade
Christ Lutheran Church: Hot dogs, brats, chips pop, coffee
Church of Jesus Christ, The: Italian beef, tacos, biscuits and gravy
Coldwell Banker Realty: Ice-cold water bottles
Cooper and Cay Boutique: Ladies apparel
Corner Wreaths: Deco-mesh holiday wreaths
Country Corner Crafts: Pens, letter openers, keychains, ice cream scoops
Crafty Bugs Crystal's and Creations: Crystals, jewelry, string art
Crafty Cannon, The: Handmade hardwood charcuterie boards, Lazy Susans
Creations by Rita: Seasonal holiday wreaths
Creative Hands: Handmade ponchos and sweaters
Creme de la Crop: Handcrafted soy candles, goat-milk soap, honey
Crew Carwash: T-shirts, pens, mini-mascot
Crow's Nest, The: Mixed-media canvas
Crystal’s Soaps: Cold-process soap, body butter, lotions, lip balm
CtCraftCo: Apparel, blankets, mugs, tumblers
Curbside Dogs: Hot dogs, Polish sausage, nachos, chips
Curved: Plus-size clothing
Cute as a Cupcake!: Cupcakery and bake shop cupcakes
Cuteness Overload Slime: Slime and clay products
D. Roy Artist: Original digital prints
D.C.E.: Sausages, sandwiches, pop
Daisy Bags: Handbags and accessories, reusable popcorn bags
Day Dreams & Ice Cream: Novelty ice cream bars
Dip'n Good Dips: Gourmet dip seasoning mixes
Discovery Charter School: Promotional
Diva Depot: Wooden door décor
Douglas Concessions: Gyros, burgers, sandwiches, baskets, lemonade
Dowd Glass Studio: Handmade glass beads, fairy gardens
Down South Doggies: All-natural dog treats
Dreamweaver Studio: Handwoven rugs, pine-needle baskets
Duncan’s Kettle Corn: Kettle corn, lemonade
Duneland Pottery: Hand-thrown pottery
Duneland Ski Club: Raffle basket
Dunes Leathernecks Detachment: Promotional
Dusty Rose Boutique: Clothing, shoes, hats, purses, belts, bags
Dutch Waffle Company: Fresh stroopwafels
Earthling Bee Co.: Local honey and honey products
Eastwater Woodworking Co.: Wood crafts, bowls, ladders, bookstands, coasters
Eatery Concessions: Corn dogs, lemonade, jumbo dog
Eileen's English Toffee: Handcrafted English toffee
Ella Jayms: Women's clothing, accessories
Emerald Ice: Gourmet Italian ice, shakes
Everdry Waterproofing: Promotional giveaways
Everything Nice: Jewelry, key chains, bookmarks
Explicitly Yours: Wine glasses, tumblers, coffee mugs, key chains
Fashion Hotspot: Wristbands, wallets
Fickle Creek Quilts: Quilts, quilted items, tote bags, fabric
Final Touch, The: Country décor, florals, yard décor, wreaths
First Merchants Bank: Promotional
Five Acre Farm: Freeze-dried candy, jam, fresh eggs
Five Paw K-9 Bakery: Healthy dog treats
Flora Plant Shop: Plants, pots, potting soil
Fluff Buckets Cotton Candy: Packaged cotton candy
FOP: Elephant ears
Freaky Finds: Animal bone art
Fun Times Cotton Candy: Gourmet cotton candy
FurKidz Closet, The: Handmade pet bandanas, bow ties, leashes, collars
Futboleros Soccer: Soccer balls and kicking trainer
GC Lavender by Gallery's Choice: Lavender baked goods and bath/body
Geitonia Greek Grill: Gyros, Loux juice
Genesis One Designs: Handcrafted leather, metal and gemstone jewelry
Get Bent Jewelry: Wire weave jewelry and suncatchers
Gigi's Blingy Thingys: Garden/fairy stickers
Gracie Pie Apothecary: Goat-milk soap, scrubs, lotions
Great Lakes Treasures: Charm jewelry, bracelets, necklaces, earrings
Green Balance CBD: CBD products
Green Party of Northwest Indiana: Pamphlet, seed packet
Grey Duck Products: Dog welcome signs, dog apparel
Gurtie Goose Fashions: Goose clothes
Hair Dressed Up: Hair accessories
Hair Wear Originals: Beaded hair accessories
Hat Ladies, The: Knit and crochet hats
Hickory Hills Flower Farm: Flower bouquets, dried flower wreaths, merchandise
Hip Klip Chicky: Hip bags for cellphone, keys, etc.
Hippie Chic Boutique: Women's clothing, accessories, gifts
Hippie Guy: Custom wood art, jean jackets, hippie jewelry
Homemadeology: Resin tumblers, mugs, key chains, earrings
Hoosier Handiworks: Glass and stainless-steel tumblers, car coasters
Hot Shop Valpo: Glass art
Huck's: Pork tenderloin sandwich, mac & cheese, fries
Humble Sparrow Art: Stoneware, ceramic goods
Ideal Bakery Enterprises: Packaged bakery items
Impulso Wood-Fired Pizza: Pizza, tiramisu, water, pop
Independent Cat Society: Cat toys, beds, shirts
Indiana Antler Supply: Elk, moose and deer antler chews
Indiana Memtor: Cups, pens, notepads, chip clips, stress balls
Indie Indie Bang Bang: Men’s and women's clothing, books, kitchen and home décor
Indy Pop: Original paintings, prints, magnets
Inspire Traveling Boutique: Clothing
Institute for Quality Education/My School Options: Promotional items
International Student Exchange: Promotional
Itty Bitty Bead Shoppe: Healing crystals, minerals, sage, palo santo
Izzy's: Paninis, Italian ice, cream soda
J & K Funnel Cakes: Funnel cakes, water
J and K Doll Clothes: Doll clothes, crochet towels and animals
J Buns Soapbox: Raw goat-milk soap, skin care
J Shah Henna Art: Henna art
J'Adore Pets: Dog fashion, accessories
Jamie's Handmade Décor: Handmade home décor, signs, welcome mats, decals
Janet M. Fink: Wooden bird houses, bird feeders, lighthouses, etc.
Jennifer's Nicely Spiced Olive Oils: Spiced olive oil
Jessica’s $5 Pretty Little Charms: Paparazzi jewelry and accessories
Jewels2U: Statement necklaces and earring sets
Jimbo's Ribeye Express: Ribeye steak sandwich, hamburgers, hot dogs
Junkluggers of Greater Northwest Indiana, The: Koozies, cups, chip clips, plush dump trucks
Kahuna Craft Soap Co.: Skin care products
Kalamazoo Kettle Corn: Packaged popcorn, pretzels and nuts
Katrina's Custom Fit Toe & Thumb: Toe and thumb jewelry
Kauffman Chiropractic: Free health screenings
Kiwanis Valparaiso Sunrise: Basket drawings
Kona Ice of the Dunes: Tropical shave ice
Kountry Kandles: Soybean candles, fall décor, wood items
Kountry Krafts: Fall and holiday home décor
Kris's Kountry Kitchen: Homemade cookies and snack mixes
La Patrona of Michigan City: Ramen birria, street tacos, elotes, gauc balls, nachos
Lash Tóxicas / Flash Links: Permanent jewelry
LC's Custom Jewelry: Stamped jewelry, lawn décor
Legendary Cheesesteaks: Sandwiches, fried chicken
Lera Rugs: Hand-woven rugs, area rugs, table runners
Licorice Guy, The: Packaged licorice
Liebe Candle Co.: All-natural, hand-poured, soy-wax candles
Lights of Fun: Children's light-up toys
Lilly’s Willow: Handmade wallets, wristlets
Little Lady’s Doll Fashions: Doll clothes
Llama Bean Coffee Co.: Packaged coffee beans, pottery mugs, K-cups
Lolo Doll: Doll clothes
Lori K. Bath: Promotional
Lumber Jax & Woodchipz: Distressed and upcycled flannels
Lunch Box, The: Cuban fly, nachos, BBQ pork burritos
Lykastore Album/VHS Notebooks: Repurposed VHS, album cover notebooks
Maggie’s Sweet Treats Ice Cream: Hand-dipped ice cream, frozen hot chocolate
Majewski Pottery & Soap: Ceramics/pottery, mugs, bowls, planters
Maletta's Craft Hot Sauce: Handcrafted hot sauce
Melinda's Monkey Business: Sock monkeys
Memorial Opera House: Promotional
Merkai Hospitality Group: Tacos, carne asada, cheese fries, churro bites
Mia Bella: Candles, melts, car fresheners
Monstrous Fish: Stuffed monster dolls
Moonlight Makers: Custom epoxy resin jewelry
MPC Paper Crafts: Handmade journals, bookmarks, pens, stickers
My Antler Dog Chews: Dog antler chews
Nancy Sales: Phone cases and accessories
New Art Rivals: Painted pop culture images of lifestyle interests
Night Owl Unique Gifts: Handmade jewelry and ornaments
Nora Quinn Boutique: Women's clothing, accessories
Northwest Indiana NOW: Memberships, apparel, yard signs
Nothing Bundt Cakes: Packaged bundt cakes
October’s Wind: Resin art jewelry, jewelry boxes
One Love Vibrationz: Tie-dye, Croc charms, key chains, toys, stickers
P. Shah Henna Art: Henna art
Palermo’s: Pizza
Pallay Craft: Fashion hats, steel rings, accessories
Pampered Chef: Kitchen tools
Pam's Crafts & Creations: Wreaths
Pam's Pantry: Gourmet mixes, dips, cheesecakes, BBQ, salsa, pickles
Papa Smurf Concessions: Lemonade shake-ups, bubble tea, hot doughnuts
PaperPie (formerly Usborne Books & More): Children's books, puzzles
Paquitos Taquitos: Tacos, burritos, elotes, jarritos
Paul's Gourmet Jerky: Packaged beef jerky
Paw Paws Pet Bakery: Pet bakery, retail items
Paws and More: Dog accessories, dog toys
Pawsibly Pampered: Dog leashes, collars, poop bags, bandanas
Paws-itive Purr-Chases/Feline Community Network: Cat-themed gifts
Perpetual Motion: Small prizes, gift cards
Pickles Kids: Baby and children's clothing
Pieces of Jayde: Copper-plated jewelry
Pink Flamingos Cotton Candy: Cotton candy, water, tumblers
Pink Zebra: Wax warmers, melts, sprays, oil diffusers
PM Alpha Photos: Alphabet photos
POCO Muse: Promotional
Polar Bare Bath: Bath and body products
Polly Ann Cakes: Packaged pound cakes
Pop 2 It Kettle Corn: Kettle corn
Porter County Health Department: Promotional
Porter County Republicans: Reusable grocery bags and candidate information
Portobello Road Travels: Vintage and antique fall décor
Pot Slot, The: Three-piece clay pot display
Pots of Fun: Hand-painted clay pot décor
Press Puzzles: 3-D standing puzzles
Promise Boutique, The: Small - 3X clothes
Reed's Crafts: Concrete statuary
Remschneider Kettle Corn: Kettle corn
Renewal by Andersen: Quarterly sweepstakes drawing for custom windows
Repurposing Possibilities: Repurposed wood crafts, farmhouse totes, planters
Revolution: Dream catchers, suncatchers, car charms, magnets
Reynolds Spice Rubs: Unique spice rubs
Rock Bottom Gems: Semiprecious gemstone jewelry, vintage jewelry
Rolling Stonebaker, The: Pizza
Rusted Crow and Oak Studios: Messenger, field, cinch bags, resin art, crystals
Rustic Farmhouse Decor & More: Metal and art signs
Salvation Army Porter County, The: Pens, lollipops
Sandeez Embroidery: Embroidered and sewn items
Scentsy: Warmers, wax, bath products, stuffed animals
Scentsy: Wax warmers, room sprays, diffusers
Schillings: Promotional
Scoop A'More: Gelato, water
Sew Special: Hand-sewn baby and toddler clothing
Sharp School Services: Toys, games, puppets
Shiloh Family Farm: Farmhouse décor, goat-milk products, honey
Shirt Stack: Ice dye/spray dye/bleaching apparel
Shults-Lewis Child & Family Services: Hot dogs, bratwurst, chips, pop, water
Simply Amazing Market, The: Popcorn, fudge, glazed nuts
Sister's Act: Badge reels, home décor
Snowie NWI: Snow cones, water
South Shore Roller Derby: SSRD merchandise and presale tickets
Southern Up North: Tumblers, T-shirts, coasters, keychains, blankets
Spenga: Free sessions to gym, pens, stickers
St. Paul Catholic School: Pierogi, pop, water
St. Paul's Men's Club: Hot dogs, brats, pop, water
Stargirl Designs: Botanical resin jewelry, home décor
Staybearded: Beard care products
Ste. Marie Concessions: Pierogi, Italian and Polish sausage, fries, shave ice
Stinky Piggie: Goat-milk soap, lotion, scrubs, lip scrubs, etc.
StRides Against Suicide & Overdose: Shirts, pens, raffle/drawing
Studio Moonflower: Punch-needle art
Sunrise Structures: Promotional items
Surf Internet: Promotional items
Sweet & Savory Delights: Pierogi, Polish sausage, smoked pork
Sweet-n-Smooth: Shakes, smoothies
Tabletop Bean Bag Games & More: Mini and full-size bean bag games and bags
Tasty Peach: Plush apparel, bags, accessories
Tatata: Original paintings, drawings, mixed media, photos
Tatata: Upcycled vintage clothing
Tattered Bags To Riches: Myra bags, vintage tags, lip balm
The Sizzle Shack: Gryos, meatball sub, hot dog, chips, pop, water
Three Furies Alpaca Farm: Alpaca fleece, hats, scarves, mittens/gloves
Tiffy's Jewelry Shack: Handmade jewelry
Tigerlilly: Candles, candle tins, melts, stickers
Tina Lee Boutique: Plus-size clothing
Tiny Giraffes: Art-print stickers, patches, hats, beanies
Tiny Totts and More: Handmade totes, quilts, duffel bags, facepainting
TJ's Kettle Corn & Roasted Nuts: Kettle corn, roasted nuts
Tocayos Tacos: Tacos, nachos, burritos, quesadilla
Tracktable Lifestyle: Box, belt
TreeSun Crafts: Laser-engraved kitchenware, embroidered towels
Truly Teas: Organic tea and tea accessories
Tuff Shed: Promotional
Twisted Lizard Ceramics: Ceramic vases, bowls, wall hangings
Twisted Sugar Valparaiso: Cookies, pop
U.S. Federal Credit Union: Promotional items
U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps: Temporary tattoos
Uniquely Anjie: Jewelry, hair accessories, tote bags, pillows
Uniquely Crafted: Hand-cut and painted seasonal wood signs
United Dance Arts: Tumbling classes, venue rental
Usagi Sea: Japanese pop-culture items
Valerie's Heavenly Scents: Soy candles, wax melts
Valley Baptist Church: Free water bottles
Valparaiso Family Dentistry: Dental goody bags
Valparaiso Honey Bees: Honey, hot honey, honey décor, gifts
Valpo Velvet: Ice cream
Velocity Research: Promotional giveaways
Vibration Institute: Promotional giveaways
Villages, The: Promotional items
Washington Street Tap Room: Tap room apparel
White Lotus Center: Promoational
Wildfire Creations: Laser-engraved cutting boards, coasters
Wildflower Design: Burned hats, wood items
YoBandz: Clip-on headbands and bows
Your Neighbor Mel: Tie-dye apparel, tumblers, decals, stickers
Yours Truly Bath Co.: Handmade bath bombs, shower steamers, sugar scrubs
Zeller NWI Baths: Drawing for gift card