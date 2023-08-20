Combine charming small towns, rolling hills, woodlands and orchards with a bevy of award-winning wineries and you have the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail.

The 15 wineries on the trail also serve up live music, dining, scenic vistas and a chance to meet owners and winemakers with stories to share.

“Michigan has been in the grape game since the 1600s,” says Emily Dockery, executive director of the Michigan Wine Collaborative, a nonprofit that supports and promotes the state’s wine industry. That’s when French immigrants settling near what would become Detroit planted grapevines along what is now the Detroit River to make wine.

The state’s wine heritage has since shifted west to the Lake Michigan side, with the wine trail starting just across the state line from Indiana and traveling north to Saugatuck and east to Kalamazoo, accessible from I-94 and I-196.

“The lake effect keeps spring crops from blooming too early. The snow keeps the vines from being exposed to extremely cold temperatures and the waters also protect the vineyards in the fall from early frosts,” Dockery says of the region's ideal conditions for grapes also noting that the high-acid soil also contributes to the flavor of the fruit.

Start where Michigan’s commercial wine industry did at St. Julian Winery & Distillery in Paw Paw, about 110 miles from Crown Point. Celebrating its 102nd anniversary, it's open seven days a week. It’s also the most decorated winery in the state. It most recently collected 14 awards in the prestigious 2022 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, including the Double Gold for its 2020 Braganini Reserve Mountain Road Estate Sauvignon Blanc and Best of Class for the 2020 Traminette..

St. Julian was the first to open a tasting room (1959) and hired Nancie Oxley as the state’s first female winemaker (2002). She's now St. Julian’s vice president and namesake of the vintner's Sweet Nancie collection.

Cody Kresta Vineyard & Winery, on an 1882 homestead in Mattawan, emphasizes handcrafted, small-batch wines made from such estate-grown grapes as Riesling and Vidal. It also produces a blueberry wine from the bounty in Southwest Michigan. The winery's name derives from the family dog and the Croatian heritage of third-generation vintner/owner David Butkovich. It's open Wednesday-Sunday April-December and Friday-Sunday January-March.

Lawton Ridge Winery's vineyards are in Lawton with production and tasting room in Kalamazoo. Food trucks and charcuterie provide options that pair well with Lawton Ridge wines made from such grapes as Riesling, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir as well as fruits including cherries, peaches and cranberries. It's open seven days a week through December and closed on Tuesdays in January-March.

In Coloma, Contessa Wine Cellars offers an Italian-inspired tasting room and wines such as Rosa d’Amore, a medium-bodied semi-dry wine, and Dolce Vita, a sweet red. Contessa is open daily February-December and Friday-Sunday in January..

The nearby Karma Vista Vineyards eschews herbicides and specializes in European vinifera varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Pinot Gris as well as peach, cherry and raspberry varietals. Open Thursday-Monday and situated on one of the highest points in the area, Karma Vista has a patio with spectacular views.

On 115 acres in Benton Harbor, 12 Corners Vineyards offers tastings and music every Saturday afternoon. It's planted with vinifera and hybrid grapes and includes Riesling, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Chardonnay and Traminette. 12 Corners Vineyards also has a tasting room in South Haven, a waterfront city with a bustling downtowns. The vineyard and tasting room are open daily.

In the Welch Center for Wine & Viticulture on Lake Michigan College’s Benton Harbor campus, Lake Michigan Vintners is the first commercial teaching winery in the Midwest. Students can earn a degree in wine and viticulture. It also has a tasting room open on Friday and Saturday, offering cider as well as wines with fruit sourced locally and produced onsite.

Head into St. Joseph, on a bluff over the St. Joseph River as it flows into Lake Michigan. The postcard perfect downtown has brick streets, 19th Century homes of former sea captains and captains of industry, an eclectic assortment of shops, galleries, candy and ice cream shops and eateries as well as a park stretching above the lake where every Saturday farmers and food producers bring their wares. There also are three wine tasting rooms: White Pine Winery, open daily; Baroda Founders Wine Cellar, open daily; and Lazy Ballerina Winery. The latter, owned by a mother and daughter team, is not officially part of the wine trail but is open daily.

Tiny Baroda is home to three wineries: Chill Hill Winery, Golden Muse and Baroda Founders Wine Cellar.

Chill Hill makes wines, ciders and wine slushies and is open daily. The Golden Muse, an art gallery and winery that's open Thursday-Sunday, takes its inspiration from the Golden Age of Paris more than a century ago. It is also one of the few woman-owned wineries in the state.

The late Leonard Olson was considered one of the leaders in Michigan’s wine renaissance, obtaining the first state winery license issued after Prohibition. His son Gunnar carries on the family tradition as winemaker at Baroda Founders Wine Cellar, open daily through May though October and Thursday-Sunday November-April.

Not far away, the estate grown wines at Domaine Berrien Cellars, outside of Berrien Springs, is known for its dry reds and such Rhone varietals as Marsanne, Viognier and Rousanne, as well a lovely patio overlooking the vineyard. It's open daily May through December and Friday-Sunday January-March.

The Lemon family settled in Southwest Michigan in 1834; 11 years later they started farming on what is now Lemon Creek Road in Berrien Springs. They founded Lemon Creek Winery & Farm 39 years ago. Here, they grow 170 acres of grapes for their whites and reds as well as another 60 acres of fruit some of which is used for making cherry, peach and raspberry wines. Visitors also can pick their own fruit. Lemon Creek is open seven days a week.

Many of the wineries are dog friendly including the award-winning Hickory Creek in Buchanan, a small batch winery creating old world-style vintages including Cabernet Franc, Merlot and Grüner Veltliner. It's open seven days a week.

At the northern end of the trail, Fenn Valley Vineyards is down a country road outside of Fennville. Fenn Valley has been part of the Fennville American Viticulture Area, the fourth in the nation and the first in the state, since its formation in 1981. Now, there are 267 AVAs in 34 states with more than half in California. An AVA is a federally designated grape-growing region with specific geographic or climatic features that distinguish it and affect how grapes are grown.

“We’re in two AVAs as we’re part of the Lake Michigan Shore AVA, the largest in the state,” says Brian Lesperance, vice president of the family owned 240-acre Fenn Valley Vineyards, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The Fenn Valley AVA is a part of the Lake Michigan Shore one.

There are tours of the winery that's open seven days a week, live entertainment and wine sampling. Fenn Valley is known for ice wines made in the fall when grapes are left to freeze on the vine. After being hand-picked, they are gently pressed and aged to make a sweet rich dessert wine. Fenn Valley also has a tasting room in scenic Saugatuck.

Remember to pace yourself or book an overnight stay in one of the towns on the route to fully enjoy the experience.

For more information, visit miwinetrail.com.