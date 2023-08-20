Children and adolescents are less physically active than ever, with almost 20% of those age 2 to 19 considered obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s 14.7 million youths.

Getting kids to choose physical activities over video games or other more passive activities can be quite a challenge, but it’s one that Jay Simmons of Griffith takes very seriously.

For more than three decades he has been a physical education teacher and coach and he works hard at motivating his students to be healthy and active. He’s worked with kids from elementary to varsity level and has found that modeling a fit lifestyle has been one way of reaching them. When asked about his hobbies, he lists “being physically active” as his favorite pastime.

His routine includes working out five days as week as well as playing on an adult softball team that has been together for around a quarter century. He’s also an avid golfer.

“A lot of kids don’t have the motivation to be active, and being a good role model I think really does inspire kids to do the same,” said Simmons.

Besides having the opportunity to make an impact on the kids he teaches and coaches, he enjoys interacting with them and seeing their intellectual and emotional growth. “I like the day-to-day engagement with the kids and watching them mature, especially at the middle school level,” he said.

Simmons' career began in Hammond, where he taught elementary physical education. He moved to teaching P.E. at Protsman Elementary School in Dyer and is now a P.E. teacher at Clark Middle School in St. John, where he’s worked for 18 years.

Now head boys track coach at Clark, Simmons also has been the athletic director and assistant girls track coach.

Simmons coached football in the Lake Central School Corp. and said that football is his favorite sport — so much that he has now been a football color analyst for the Region Sports Network for several years. He spends his Friday nights doing play-by-play coverage at high schools around the Region. He credits his football coach at Highland High School, David Shelbourne, for sparking that love of the game.

When he’s not teaching, coaching or participating in sports, Simmons and his wife of 20 years, Beth, like to volunteer for events through the Griffith Parks Department and hang out with their three dogs. He has two stepdaughters and six grandchildren.