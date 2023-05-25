Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As an airline pilot, Tyrus Joseforsky is quite accustomed to visiting different places, and now his Hometown Jams concerts are becoming well-traveled.

In addition to his annual musical festival at the Brickie Bowl in Hobart, the Hobart High School grad is hosting shows in Valparaiso, Crown Point and West Lafayette.

“It’s kind of taking a life of its own,” Joseforsky said of the Hometown Jams shows. “Just keeps growing.”

The Hometown Jams Music Festival is scheduled for June 2 and 3 at the Brickie Bowl, 705 E. Fourth St. in Hobart.

“This year, we’re continuing our growth and expansion, increasing our talent budget and investing in the attendee experience at the festival and really all of our events,” Joseforsky said.

Dustin Lynch and Brantley Gilbert are headlining the Hometown Jams Music Festival this year.

“Which is a huge step for us in continuing that growth,” Joseforsky said. “We’re super excited with what those two headliners are going to bring to the area.”

He said the festival features performances by several other artists, and it also includes enhanced VIP experiences.

“We’ve added VIP tables this year, which includes a dedicated server, and golf cart escort to their tables, and really focusing on that VIP experience,” Joseforsky said.

The Hometown Jams summer lineup also will have Warren Zeiders perform June 15 and Gabby Barrett take the stage Aug. 4. Both of those shows are at the Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St. in Valparaiso.

At Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St. in Crown Point, Chris Janson will perform June 25, Elle King on July 6 and Cooper Alan on Aug. 3.

Options will be added this summer for the Tippecanoe County Amphitheater, 4449 Ind. 43 in West Lafayette.

Joseforsky said the idea for Hometown Jams came while flying for work. He said airline pilots typically work half the month, and he was weighing options of what he should do when he wasn’t in the air.

One night, he was flying with a captain who mentioned he used to play in a band that toured the country.

Joseforsky then thought it would be great to host a music festival in his hometown at the Brickie Bowl.

He said the site had long been vacant, but the city made significant investments to renovate the facility so it could serve as a venue for a variety of events.

He started making calls and connections, and the first Hometown Jams Music Festival was scheduled to take place there in 2019.

That first show had a variety of challenges. During the week leading up to it, thunderstorms with high wind and hail were predicted to hit Hobart during the middle of the show, and the chance for severe weather hurt attendance.

When it came time for the outdoor festival to start, the storm hadn’t yet hit, but organizers knew it was coming.

“It’s not like we couldn’t open the doors, we had to start the show,” Joseforsky said.

The storm eventually rolled in, and those at the venue were evacuated into a gym. The artist whose set was disrupted by the storm then decided to play an acoustic set for attendees in the gym.

“It actually turned into a super memorable experience,” Joseforsky said.

That experience didn’t discourage Hometown Jams from planning more events, and now the company continues to expand its offerings.

“We’re continuing to have those discussions with new venues and new cities and new markets,” Joseforsky said.

Visit hometownjams.com for information about upcoming Hometown Jams shows and tickets.