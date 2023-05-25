Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here's what's on the agenda this holiday weekend

• American rappers Do Or Die drop the beats this Friday at Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in Hobart. They originally hail from the West Side of Chicago and have collaborated throughout the years with Twista and other notable rappers. Do Or Die enjoyed mainstream success right out of the gate, with their 1995 platinum single "Po Pimp," which peaked at #22 on the Billboard Hot 100. Many more singles have followed over the years and over the course of the group's 10 albums. Showtime is 7 p.m. and opening the concert is special guest, Inspire. Tickets range from $25 general admission to $35 for reserved.

American English returns yet again to the Hobart Art for a run through of music from the Fab Four's short, but super productive career. Showtime is 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 to $25 in advance. More at brickartlive.com.

• "Acoustic Thursday" at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart welcomes a group of songwriters from the Chicagoland music scene for its latest monthly Songwriter's Showcase Night. Appearing tonight in a series of short performance sets will be father/daughter duo Mike & Shelly Gajdik (ex- Hoi Polloi), Joe Hiestand (aka Old Man Joe), Kyla Webb (of Skirts), Carl Anthony Leach and Joe & Ally Christian. Songwriters interested in taking part in the June or July showcases should contact Danny Lemmon directly at dannylemmonmusic.com.

• The 11-piece Pink Floyd tribute group, Echoes of Pompeii, will perform a free concert at Hard Rock Cafe Stage on Friday. "It's as if as if they (the audience) were riding a celestial roller coaster," said band leader Jeremy Andrews of the group's performance. "We grab them with our state of the art visuals such as lasers, lights, video and iconic images that Pink Floyd was well known to produce. We play all eras of Pink Floyd music." On Saturday, the Cafe Stage features a diversity of musical genres presented by guitarist Mike Dangeroux. Born in Chicago and playing guitar since 8-years-old, this artist has recorded with a wide array of artists over the years. Music begins at 8 p.m. on both nights. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• While on the topic of free music at Hard Rock Casino, a special concert will happen tonight on the Cafe Stage, as NWI country artist Nate Venturelli performs an acoustic concert at 8 p.m. Joining Venturelli for this rare Thursday evening show are special guests -- NWI singer Eliana Weston (facebook.com/ElianaWeston), Abby Kasch, a contestant on Season 16 of the NBC-TV series, "The Voice" (facebook.com/AbbyKaschMusic), and Crown Point singer/songwriter Frank Ruvoli (facebook.com/frank.ruvoli).

• Bluegrass combo Strings Beyond Description delivers the goods live from 8 to 11 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Saturday features the groovy sounds of Soulfinger at 9 p.m.. "Open Stage Nights" are featured twice weekly on Sundays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m., with Fridays "Karaoke Night." Rick and Gio (of American Prayer) team up next Wednesday for the pub's weekly acoustic night. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Tonight is Karaoke Night (8-11 p.m.) at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. On Friday, the cantina stage features a group of rockin' cats by the name of Gato. The always fun to watch Jill Armenta brings her party rock group Zodiac to the stage on Saturday for a night of pop/rock covers. The weekly Sunday Blues Jam returns this week starting at 7 p.m. This Sunday jam is the Blue Steel Society's "Food Drive", featuring special guest artist, Nora Jean Wallace, so one needs to bring some non perishable food items to attend. Steepwater guitarist/vocalist Jeff Massey performs next Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Hubby and wife musical duo Amy & Scott Hicks will perform an acoustic set from 5:30-6:45 p.m. on Friday at Legacy Fields (851 Center Ross Road) in Crown Point before the start of the Memorial Day Weekend's Lake County Corn Dogs baseball game. Amy will also be doing the national anthem prior the game. More: facebook.com/amyhicksmusic.

• Local cover band NAWTY is keepin' busy this weekend with a trio of performances. First up is tonight's stripped down 7-10 p.m. Nawty Lite performance at Bar 20 (6120) in Portage. The whole band returns for a 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. gig at Blue Chip Casino on Saturday at the Rocks Lounge stage (777 Blue Chip Drive) in Michigan City, and wrapping up the weekend will be an outdoor Sunday performance at Jellystone Park (7719 Redwood Road) in Plymouth from 8-11 p.m. More: facebook.com/NAWTYBAND

• Acoustic guitarist Greg Guidotti takes stage tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. On Friday at 7 p.m., the eclectic rock of NWI's Nomad Planets is featured. The veteran Region band delivers a nice selection of great original songs (largely from the pen of vocalist/guitarist Mark Mybeck), mixed with some unique covers that will surprise and please. If you have a chance to pick up one of their CDs at the gig, I recommend you do so, as these guys really have great songs and production. Then on Saturday, the grooviness of Return 2 Soul returns to the venue for a night of R&B, funk and dance music. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219- 351-5148.

• Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies will give solo acoustic performances of both his original songs and cover songs this week. Catch him tonight at The White Rhino (101 Joliet St.) in Dyer from 7-10 p.m. Then again on Friday at Four Winds Casino (3000 Prairie Ave.) in South Bend.

• Friday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Don Quijote Restaurant (119 E. Lincolnway) in downtown Valparaiso, local music fans will have one last chance to see and hear gifted Northwest Indiana guitarist Marco Villarreal before he jets off to San Francisco to make the Region proud.

Villarreal has been invited to sit in with the amazing Miles Davis Electric Band (MEB), a heritage group which consists of former sidemen and band mates of the legendary trumpet master. On Sunday, the Hobart native will join this world famous and globally respected group on stage at the Miner Auditorium as part of the ensemble closing out the four day festival called "The Music of Miles Davis: A Celebration." More: facebook.com/MarcoVillarrealGuitar.

• My friendship with the NWI rock band DYLLYNGYR (pronounced Dillinger) goes back to the late 1970s, when we were all in high school together. The guys will join me in studio from 6-9 p.m. to perform a few live tunes while helping to pick songs to spin on my WIMS-AM/FM "Needle Drop" radio program. The show is simulcast, so tune in at any of the following spots on the radio dial -- AM-1420, 106.7FM, and 95.1FM -- or listen via the Tune-In App or via the stream at wimsradio.com.

• The June 9 double headline concert at Hobart Art Theater by The Soundz Of Santana and The All My Brothers Band is a tribute to two of the most influential "jam bands" of the rock era. Tickets & info for all shows: brickartlive.com.

Listeners will have opportunities to win pairs of tickets to the concert by tuning in next Tuesday (5/30) from 7-8 p.m. to Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Members of The All My Brothers Band (facebook.com/AllMyBrothersBandChicago) will guest on the program, which streams live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.