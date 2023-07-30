As parents, educators and students discovered during the pandemic, there’s much more to the full school experience than math, reading and science.

Even many kids who were able to reasonably manage the challenges of remote learning still felt the acute loss of social interaction and the absence of many nonacademic offerings.

That’s why, back-to-school time also includes a greater emphasis on finding the right extracurricular activities to help develop deeper social relationships and supplement and enhance a student’s day-to-day classwork.

As with most things, the key to this search is striking the right balance between filling the gaps in a student’s schedule without overstuffing the same — particularly for elementary and junior high students who are navigating a new world of choices for perhaps the first time.

The start of the school year is a great time to begin that exploration.

At Beiriger Elementary School in Griffith, for example, Principal Ambre Cain says information relating to extracurricular activities such as Best Buddies, STEM, Drama Club and girls’ and boys’ fitness clubs — including a description of each activity, meeting dates/times, participation requirements and contact information for club sponsors — is displayed and discussed during the school’s Meet the Teacher Night at the start of the school year.

A similar range of offerings is available for students at Wilbur Wright Middle School in Munster, where Principal Bojan Jovanovic says he encourages parents and students to focus on finding the right fit.

“We want our students to be involved in extracurriculars, but it needs to fit into their personality, educational process and family plan,” he explains. “We have sports, music and social clubs happening at varying degrees of time commitment, which hopefully means parents and students should be able to find something that works well for them.”

The goal, Jovanovic says, is to find activities that spark a student’s interest, but also work well with his or her ability to maintain schoolwork without undue mental or emotional fatigue.

“We see students who become stressed or tired based on overscheduling,” he says. “Some of our students play multiple sports while playing an instrument and taking high school level courses at the same time. I worry for those students and their physical and mental well-being.”

To avoid potential overscheduling and burnout, child and adolescent psychologist Andrea Brandon says parents and students need to work together to focus on balance, which encompasses not only the number of extracurricular activities chosen, but also the relationships between extracurricular activities and school demands, mental/behavioral health, sleep hygiene and downtime.

“Extracurricular activities are life enhancing, often providing opportunities to develop new friendships, unique skillsets outside of academics, collaboration and/or teamwork skills,” says Brandon, the founder of Childthrive in Merrillville, which was recently integrated into Ellie Mental Health. “However, if this falls out of balance, a child may become more fatigued than usual, develop irritability or become less cooperative with their parents, siblings and peers.”

To get the most possible good out of extracurricular activities and avoid overdoing it,

Brandon recommends sitting down with your student to set up a realistic schedule. Doing so ahead of time will help head off potential problems down the road.

“If you want to sign your child up for an activity or your child wants to sign up for an extra activity, create a schedule that outlines their daily schedule that includes protected time for eating, sleeping, socializing and downtime,” she says. “If any of those elements may be compromised, then ask yourself if it’s a good time to introduce another activity or if it might be better to protect your child's well-being and wait for another time.”

And if a parent is having a hard time telling whether an existing schedule is starting to stress out their student, Jovanovic says there’s an easy way to find out whether an adjustment should be made.

“Talk to your student — and listen to them when they offer their opinions,” he says. “Make sure they’re able to handle the school workload while enjoying the extracurriculars. We may want to encourage our students to get out of their comfort zone, but we don’t want them to be miserable.”