Pat Brzinski is not good at sitting still, she confesses.

That’s why “retirement” isn’t a word the Merrillville resident often uses. It’s not for a lack of trying, however.

After the former facility manager for a global bank retired at 55, she moved with her husband to their lake house. She then came out of retirement to help the president of a small bank automate its accounting system before trying retired life again a few years later. She and her husband sold their home and traveled for three years in their RV— visiting 36 states and three Canadian provinces — before settling in Florida.

With four of their five children in Northwest Indiana, the couple decided to move back, and at age 74, she got the urge to go back into the workforce.

“I just felt at that time that I needed to be productive, to give something back and have a purpose other than my hobbies and watching TV,” she said.

Now 76, Brzinski works full-time as a Housing Choice Voucher Specialist with Northwest Indiana Community Action, where she helps residents who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford rent payments find housing.

“All the times I went back to work it was because I couldn’t just sit and be,” she said. “It’s not me.”

Brzinski isn’t alone. AARP’s Value of Experience report released this year found that 20% of those in the labor force are of retirement age, and nearly 13% are retired and looking for work.

Carly Roszkowski, vice president of Financial Resilience Programming at AARP, says among the latter group, their decisions to look for work include to have money (98%), to feel useful (87%), to stay busy (86%), to save more for retirement (85%) and to interact more with people (75%).

In the last two years, nearly 76% of those surveyed had taken a job or career step such as updating a resume or creating a LinkedIn profile.

“As today’s workforce continues to evolve, understanding older workers’ wants and needs can benefit workers and employers alike,” Roszkowski said. “The number of older workers is projected to grow substantially over the next decade, which offers an opportunity to build a more age-diverse and inclusive workforce.”

The Center of Workforce Innovations in Valparaiso is a nonprofit organization that helps provide solutions to meet the workforce-related needs of employers in the Northwest Indiana community and job seekers. Nearly 50% of seniors the organization works with are looking for employment opportunities for financial reasons, while the other 50% are looking for new challenges.

“Our career advisers help seniors navigate the digital job market, helping them navigate technology, their smartphone and online job searching,” said Erica Scott Moss, a LaPorte career adviser with the organization. “Not only do we provide seniors assistance with resume and interview preparation, but we also have provided training and supportive assistance to seniors to help them bridge their skill gap and overcome barriers.”

Career advisers also work directly with the Senior Community Service Employment Program to provide job coaching and training, said Maggie Botts, SCSEP Program coordinator for Goodwill Industries of Michiana.

“The SCSEP program partners with nonprofit organizations such as social services agencies, food pantries and homeless shelters to provide SCSEP participants on-the-job training,” she said. “Many times, these on-the-job training opportunities lead to employment with that agency.”

The opportunity is a win-win for seniors looking for employment beyond retirement and employers who are losing workers to retirement, says Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of the Center of Workforce Innovations.

“The workforce challenges employers are facing right now are unprecedented and unlikely to change much soon, given the projections we see for the future,” Daugherty said.

Data shows the workforce is aging and will continue to do so, and the working-age population is projected to continue declining for years, she says.

“This is a great opportunity for both seniors to find fulfilling employment and for employers to tap into a pool of workers they may not have considered in the past,” Daugherty said.

Many seniors in the Region who work with CWI are looking for part-time positions close to home, said Joe Jokantas, Business Services Team Lead at CWI.

“Many seniors we have assisted have gained employment at health-care clinics, country clubs and retail stores,” he said.

Other programs CWI uses to pair retirees with employers include Veterans at WorkOne, which works exclusively with veterans and eligible spouses through the Jobs for Veterans State Grants program, and the Trade Adjustment Assistance program. The latter assists experienced workers affected by foreign trade with training, job searching and income support.

AARP also has several programs such as free courses, webinars, resume reviews and job boards to help match seniors with employers who are hiring.

As someone who returned to the workforce from retirement, Brzinski recommends anyone considering the same path to aim for a job that provides personal fulfillment.

“They should really think about how they want to be,” she said. “If you’re easily stressed, take a position that doesn’t require deadlines. If you’re an antsy person, you don’t want to take a job that is routine or the same thing over and over because you’ll be just as bored as you were sitting at home.”