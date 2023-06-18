Help for the helpers

In addition to meeting health care and socialization needs, Active Day helps reduce the stress on caregivers.

“When caregivers reach out for resources, they are given a pick-list full of information, which can be overwhelming,” says Maria Cubero, director of Active Day of Merrillville. “I do the legwork to get you resources; if not here, we will help you find out where.”

Sarah Rivera of Hobart is a homeschool teacher with four children age 8-20. Her mother-in-law, Carol Vassillian, lives with the family and has attended Active Day of Merrillville daily for two years.

“We visited a few places before Maria invited us to Active Day in Merrillville,” Rivera says, noting the organization's integrative health-care coordination streamlined getting needed services.

“It relieved the urgent need to do it all by myself,” she says. “The program allows us to continue working and keep her at home. I know she is safe there. It has door codes so people don't wander out and get lost.”

“I can still be a parent to my kids and a daughter to my mom," Rivera continues. "She feels independent, and I know she is well cared for. It is a haven for Mom.”