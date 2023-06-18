“Our goal is to help keep loved ones at home and support them in finding purpose in their life,” Director Maria Cubero says of Active Day of Merrillville.
Founded in 1992, Active Day’s 98 centers serve 8,000 members nationwide with day- and home-care services for seniors and adults with disabilities.
The 18-25 members who attend daily in Merrillville participate in active learning exercises and games that change daily, including bingo and karaoke for fun, mentally stimulating trivia and word games and bean bag football and bucket golf to get people moving. There are also community outings to special events and local attractions.
“We add something new every month,” says Cubero.
Nutritious lunch and snack menus change daily and include varied cuisines.
Such engagement can ease and prevent feelings of depression. According to the National Institute on Aging, isolation and loneliness lead to mental and physical deterioration that can become particularly acute as we age.
“I love meeting people, telling stories," says new member Bertha. “It’s so nice when you can reach out and touch another person, see the expression on their face." Bertha worked at Sears for 48 years and loves music and traveling. “I got to keep going,” she says.
“She needs constant stimulation," says Bertha’s younger sister, Shirley, a retired nurse with whom Bertha lives. "When she couldn’t attend for a week, I could see regression.” Now Bertha is ready to travel again after getting back to daily activities.
“It is like family. I love it,” says Bertha.
Beverlee Battle of Hammond has been a member of Active Day for nine years.
“She's safe there, and it has helped with her longevity,” says her daughter Bonita Battle, a postal worker with whom Beverlee lives. “I love the program, and so does her hospice doctor. I recommend it to many people I talk to at work.”
Clara Brown joined Active Day a year ago.
“I had a stroke, and it affected my walking, but I am walking laps here three times a week,” says Brown, a former teacher’s aide and computer operator. “Doctor’s orders!”
Originally from Gary, she lives in Merrillville with her daughter, a school teacher, and three grandchildren.
“I don’t have to be at home by myself,” says Brown. “And I feel safe here.”
“Clara is very self-motivated,” says Cubero. Brown also works with a licensed physical therapist twice a week under an arrangement through Active Day’s integrative health-care coordination services.
“I feel like I’m doing a lot. I feel like I did this on my own,” says Brown, adding with a laugh, “Plus, sometimes we get my favorite — pancakes for lunch!”
Brown, who learned about Active Day by word-of-mouth, says her favorite activities are Bible Q&A, bingo and word games. “I‘ve made friends here. Now that I can’t get around as good that makes a difference.”
Active Day provides access to and coordinates medical, health and functional care to help adults live with family and be in their community as long as possible.
“There are more care needs with aging, a need for more providers,” says Cubero.
At the Merrillville location, which can accommodate 50, the staff of eight includes a registered nurse who supervises medications. Cubero notes that pre-COVID attendance was higher and that it follows state health mandates. Caregivers expressed confidence in members' safety.
When people hesitate to attend in-person, Active Day works with home health agencies to ensure improved quality of life. It organizes in-home staffing, environmental modifications, medical equipment and hospital and long-term care.
Active Day helps coordinate Medicaid, waivers, insurance and veterans grants. Its $98 daily fee is near the amount Medicaid pays.
“We try to be a one-stop shop,” says Cubero. “We coordinate members’ benefits and access services. We have on-site nursing staff and provide door-to-door transportation, exercise, activities, meals and the opportunity to socialize. In addition, we offer different programming to provide each member with what is important and enjoyable.
“We sell quality of life, and we try to make it the best quality” says Cubero. “I would use it for my loved ones.