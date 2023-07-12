As an oncology nurse navigator with Community Healthcare System, Kasandra Cadman says self-advocacy is important for patients and medical conditions.

“Don’t be afraid to use your voice,” she said. “Health-care professionals are here because we care about you and want you to be able to have a great quality of life.”

Cadman encourages her patients to participate in the decision-making process and be part of the team when it comes to their care.

“As a nurse navigator, I always make it a point to my patients that they always have a choice when it comes to their health,” she said. “It is important to understand that when determining a plan of care with your health-care professional that it’s a team discussion.”

Studies have shown that high levels of patient-centered care are associated with improved health outcomes, better relationships between providers and their patients and greater adherence to treatment.

“Patients have to feel ownership of the treatment plan and not be bullied or rushed through a process,” said Dr. Michael Mirochna, a family medicine physician with Northwest Medical Group. “If a patient doesn’t feel ownership, they are likely to be less committed to the treatment and then that treatment might fail.”

For some patients, advocating for oneself may be easier said than done. Feeling intimidated, being afraid to challenge health-care professionals and facing barriers including language differences may keep some patients from speaking up.

“My job is to help you and your health,” Mirochna said. “Your physician should never make you feel judged, dumb or ashamed.”

Advocating for oneself as a patient is a crucial step toward ensuring personalized care and informed decision-making, but what steps can patients take before, during and after medical visits to ensure they are playing an active role in their health-care journeys? Here are some tips from health-care teams in Northwest Indiana to help you make sure your voice is heard.

Patient education key

One of the largest barriers to patient advocacy Dr. Fatima Kazi sees is an incomplete understanding of the patient’s disease and its complications.

“To overcome this, patient education is the key factor,” said the Franciscan Physician Network endocrinologist and internal medicine physician. “Physicians should make an extra effort to explain disease processes at a level that patients can easily understand. At the same time, I recommend that patients come prepared to ask questions from their providers about anything and everything that is important to them.”

Set an agenda

At the beginning of every doctor’s visit, take a minute to set an agenda with your doctor, says Dr. Sonia Sharma, a family medicine and obesity medicine specialist with Methodist Physician Group.

“Set an agenda so you know what to expect during your visit — what’s bringing you in, what your concerns are and also some time so the doctor can talk with you about further care like preventive care — so you can move forward with the visit knowing each other’s priorities,” she said.

Prepare your thoughts

Part of that agenda should also be discussing upfront all ailments patients are experiencing so that the doctor’s and patient’s focuses can align.

“I’ve had appointments where I address several things with a patient and then we even have time to chat,” Mirochna said. “Then as I’m leaving to conclude the appointment, I’ll hear ‘I’ve been having this pain in my chest.’ ”

What is most important to patients and what is most important to physicians isn’t always the same, he said.

“Chest pain is one of those things that can be critical and would almost always be at the top of the list of any concerns a patient may present with from a physician’s perspective,” Mirochna said. “But from a patient’s perspective, their heartburn or knee pain might be the most important.”

Maximizing time together by creating a list of concerns on paper or smartphone, he said.

“Having your thoughts outlined ahead of time gives the patient a chance to think through the issues they are seeking to address,” he said. “Then as a physician, we can see the list and then can start looking for patterns that may not be obvious to patients, even in the age of Google, but may be obvious to us. Some concerns may be related and some may not be related at all.”

Ask the doctor to slow down or translate

Effective communication is key to a successful patient-doctor relationship, Sharma says.

“Let the doctor know if you feel more comfortable with a translator or if there is something your doctor is saying that you aren’t clear about,” she said. “Ask them to explain it in a simple or more straight-forward way or to slow down.”

When seeing a doctor for a critical illness or disease where difficult decisions may be made, bringing a family member or friend can help patients later digest important information, Mirochna said.

“At times there is just too much information to take in,” he said. “Sometimes, I will have to bring patients back for more education. All of us can only take in so much information at a time.”

Work with doctor on treatment plan

“Treatment plans should be made after all the relevant information has been provided to the patient, and they have had time to comprehend all that information,” Kazi said. “It’s so important to give patients the right education about the short- and long-term treatment goals. It is equally important for the patients to feel that they are taking charge of their health and making an informed decision.”

Know your risk factors

Certain risk factors such as age, socio-economic status and race can affect the likelihood of experiencing health disparities.

While self-advocacy is important for all patients and conditions, Sharma says certain populations are at higher risk for medical implicit biases. These include the elderly, minorities and those with lower socio-economic statuses.

“I encourage patients to always bring a family member if that makes them more comfortable, and we need to work harder to make sure these patients are getting their recommended screenings,” she said.

Cadman says self-advocacy is also important when managing chronic conditions, which require ongoing medical attention.

“With chronic conditions, patients have regular medical appointments, sometimes life-long or long-term medications and even multiple health-care professionals,” she said. “I strongly encourage you to ask the questions you don’t understand, do your research, learn all about your disease and educate yourself so you can be part of your care.”

Ask for help

Whether a patient needs social, financial or health-related help, Kazi says many resources are available.

“A lot of times, physicians and health-care organizations have resources available but they are underutilized due to lack of awareness — by both patients and physicians,” she said.

Cadman says she has also encountered patients who haven’t followed through with recommended treatment because of insurance concerns that were misinterpreted or could be fixed.

“I’ve also had many conversations with patients to help them understand the medical professional’s conversations and gain trust in their health-care team,” she said.

Use all resources

Often, a medical team will provide an aftercare plan for patients to take home.

“Ask them to summarize important points of the visit on this plan so you can reference them later on,” Sharma said.

Make sure you use the online portal available through most physicians’ offices and hospitals, Mirochna says.

“This is a good way to request refills, visits or ask any additional questions that you might have,” he said.

If all of your questions aren’t answered in an appointment, make a follow-up visit to get more clarification, Mirochna says.

“If the physician only spends 30 seconds with you for a complex medical problem, it may be time to find a new physician that can go over things with you more thoroughly,” he said.