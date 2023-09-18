In the initial months after your child is born, dietary options are limited for your little one.

It all starts off with breast milk or formula until about 6 months — or when the baby can sit up on its own. Then solid food can be introduced.

“Some parents choose to start with fruit or vegetable purees and spoon feed their little ones,” said Dr. Chandia Sorsby, a pediatrician with NorthShore Health Centers. “Baby led weaning, on the other hand, allows the baby to take the lead and self-feed from the start.”

Baby-led weaning involves soft foods that babies eat with their hands.

“It is a big step in their development as they explore foods using their senses — by seeing, feeling, tasting and smelling,” Sorsby said. “They improve their coordination and fine motor skills.

“As soon as baby is able to sit by themselves and swallow, they are ready to self-feed,” Sorsby said. “However, it is important to look for certain developmental milestones to determine if baby is truly ready. He (or) she should be able to sit upright without support, reach for food, pick it up and bring it to their mouth.”

Parents are encouraged to consult with their pediatricians when developing a plan for baby-led weaning.











There can be a variety of benefits to choosing baby-led weaning.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, baby-led weaning can help children develop better eating habits reduce the chance of obesity by making them more aware of their hunger and when they are full.

Sorsby said baby-led weaning can also help little ones become more willing to try a wider variety of food. She said it also enhances baby's experience by learning how to move food around in their mouths.

“Babies that have transitioned to solids with (baby-led weaning) have less preferences for sweet foods and a greater variety of foods they like by type and texture,” according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. ”This is associated with less picky eating in childhood, which is associated with better health outcome. In addition, this may lead to greater diet variety and higher fruit and vegetable intakes later in life.”