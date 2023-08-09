Eating earlier for better metabolism

Eating more of your calories earlier in the day may improve your metabolic health, according to a new study by researchers at New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

The study found that consuming more of your daily calories earlier may offer several benefits, from moderating blood sugar fluctuations to countering weight gain.

Called early time-restricted feeding, or eTRF, this pattern of eating involves restricting calories to the first eight hours of the day.

Those who have prediabetes or obesity may be able to reduce their chances of getting type 2 diabetes by sticking to this time-restricted feeding plan, the study’s authors say.

Source: NYU Langone Health

AI workers and loneliness

People who use artificial intelligence, or AI, as part of their jobs are more likely to experience health issues such as loneliness, binge drinking and trouble sleeping.

A study by researchers at University of Georgia took a closer look at artificial intelligence’s effects on human employees. They found those who regularly work with AI are lonelier than those who don’t AI, which can lead to other long-term effects.

Researchers believe that because humans are social, being isolated with AI can affect their personal lives.

Source: American Psychological Association

Effects of cooking temperatures on DNA

Researchers have found that cooking food at high temperatures could damage the consumer's DNA.

This builds on studies that looked at how high-temperature cooking generates small molecules that react with human DNA. Researchers at Stanford School of Humanities and Sciences collaborated with researchers at the University of Maryland and Colorado State University to determine whether heat-damaged DNA in food could cause genetic damage in mice.

As part of the study, researchers cooked different meats and different temperatures. All three foods showed DNA damage when boiled and roasted, but those cooked at higher temperatures showed more DNA damage.

They then fed mice a solution that contained this heat-damaged DNA for a week and found that the mice experienced damaged DNA in the cells that lined the small intestine.

Source: ACS Central Science

Japanese plum juice good for heart

Juice concentrate from the Japanese plum has long been considered beneficial, including preventing heart disease, yet until recently there has been limited research to support this idea.

However, a new study by Temple University researchers have found that the Japanese plum does reduce hypertension. Native to central China but cultivated in Japan for more than a thousand years, this fruit is commonly infused into drinks and wines.

Researchers looked at using the fruit as a supplement to blood pressure drugs by separating lab mice into two groups. Researchers gave both groups infusions of the hormone angiotensin II, which can cause high blood pressure. The first group received plain water, while the second group was given water that contained bainiku-ekisu, an infused juice concentrate of the Japanese plum. The mice that were given bainiku-ekisu did not develop hypertension.

Source: Hypertension Research journal

Vegetables can improve eyesight

If your mom told you that carrots are good for your eyes, a new study is supporting that.

Researchers at the University of Georgia found that eating colorful fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, could enhance their visual range.

When a person experiences diminished clarity and increased blurriness when objects move away from them, this can be caused by blue light effects. Blue light can come from the sun but can also come from electronics and LED lights.

While wearing blue-blocking sunglasses can help mitigate the effect of blue light, researchers found that eating more foods that are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin can help the body naturally deal with blue-light exposure.

Source: Exercise and Sport Sciences Reviews