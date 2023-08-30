Ann-Marie Sands, clinical director of Clarity Clinic in Munster, is no stranger to emotional support animals,

Not only has Sands seen the positive effect the animals have on the lives of clients but she also has benefited from that kind of companionship herself.

“I grew up in a large family and the idea of living alone caused a lot of fear and feelings of isolation — the silence in the home was abnormal for me,” she explains. “I found that having an ESA comforted me and allowed me to have a pet to share my daily activities with, and ultimately helped ease those thoughts and feelings. It also was a nice way to meet neighbors by cultivating a sense of community through our shared love of animals.”

For people dealing with psychological dysfunction, such as anxiety, depression, trauma or stress-related disorders, an emotional support animal can go far beyond the simple pleasures of pet ownership.

“An ESA can provide comfort and familiarity in unknown places, as well as help to decrease anxiety, depression and other emotional, mental health and even some physical symptoms,” explains Kiessa Hamilton, a mental health therapist with New Leaf Resources in Crown Point.

While hard research on ESAs is limited, some data is emerging to demonstrate their value. Psychologist Jamie Rehmel of Clarity Clinic notes that a 2022 study that followed 11 individuals over a 12-month period found significant reductions in participants’ self-ratings on scales related to anxiety, depression and loneliness. Even so, not every patient or every condition will necessarily benefit from an ESA.

“It’s important to keep in mind that for someone experiencing significant psychological dysfunction, an ESA is unlikely, in and of itself, to provide sufficient support,” Rehmel says. “Psychological dysfunction is an embodied experience and may need to be addressed multifacetedly in a way that is analogous to other physical maladies, figuring in considerations regarding medical care, lifestyle interventions and nutritional needs, and potentially in combination with more intensive psychiatric interventions, such as ongoing psychotherapy or psychotropic medication.”

For those who do feel an ESA would be helpful, a mental health professional (such as a physician, psychiatrist, psychologist, licensed mental health counselor or social worker) must determine need and documentation indicating the purpose for the animal may be required.

Though there are no specific Indiana state laws addressing ESAs, the state does follow federal laws such as the Fair Housing Act (FHA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA), which address ESA, service dogs and those with disabilities in housing, public places and travel.

But because ESAs are not considered service animals, they are not typically given the same access to accompany owners in some places, such as restaurants, shops, hospitals, schools and hotels.

Rehmel says those considering an ESA should look at a number of factors.

“Sharing your life with an animal is a commitment with needs on both sides,” he says. “People need to consider things like their personality relative to the animal, their history of living with/interacting with animals and their activity, nutrition and social needs. Integrating these factors into your life takes intentionality.”

Hamilton says one of the biggest hurdles for many people when it comes to ESAs is simply understanding that they may, in fact, be eligible for one — including the notion of getting an ESA designation for an animal they have.

But she has found mostly positive outcomes for those who properly navigate the process and understand the commitment.

“Once they have the proper information, clients are often relieved to find they can finally experience the benefits of having an emotional support animal,” she says. “I have seen people able to keep animals they might have otherwise been forced to give up, and I have seen others approved for an ESA in a dorm room. Overall, the testimonies I have heard have been positive.”

Rehmel, too, says that when the circumstances are right and the animal is well cared for, an ESA can be a tremendous boost to those dealing with psychological and emotional issues.

“I have seen individuals and families benefit from their relationship with a companion animal when enduring distressing circumstances, and I have seen individuals and families experience a significant life event where the addition of an animal seemed to alleviate their distress significantly,” he explains. “Still, animals are sentient beings that have needs of their own, and a commitment to sharing your life with an animal is a commitment to caring for them responsibly independent of the support they are providing for you.”