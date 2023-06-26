As we enter prime grilling season, inquiring minds are wondering whether there’s such a thing as a healthy hot dog.

Across America, billions of these classic favorites are eaten annually. Hot dogs go with ball games, cookouts, campfires and street vendors. They’re a fun summer treat. As we look at our diets, however, the wiener raises questions.

What’s in a hot dog?

I checked out the ingredients of a well-known hot dog brand to find: Mechanically separated turkey, mechanically separated chicken, pork, water, contains less than 2% of distilled white vinegar, dextrose, salt, corn syrup, cultured celery juice, sodium phosphate, cherry powder, flavor. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service, mechanically separated poultry is a paste-like product made by forcing bones with attached edible tissue, through a sieve or similar device under high pressure to separate the two.

This company no longer adds nitrites, nitrates, artificial preservatives or by-products to their hot dogs, as those ingredients are on the “avoid” list. But it's still a processed food containing 500 mg of sodium (21% of daily value) and 12 grams of fat (18% of daily value). Other brands may contain higher amounts of sodium and fat, undesirable additives and questionable ingredients.

Though hot dogs are an inexpensive source of protein, 7 grams in the example, links have been found between such processed meats and heart disease, various cancers and food allergies. The World Health Organization has determined that processed meat is a major contributor to colorectal cancer and classified it as a carcinogen.

Hot dogs are fully cooked before they’re packaged but need to be heated before serving. They can be grilled, boiled, steamed or baked and favorite toppings vary by regions. Figuring in buns and condiments, hot dog consumption also may rackup some sneaky calories, sodium, sugar and fat.

Slightly healthier options

If you only eat one or two hot dogs a year because they are amazing, you probably don’t care about healthier options.

For those who do care, organic uncured 100% grass-fed beef hot dogs without additives are free from hormones and pesticides. Grass-fed beef tends to be lower in calories and higher in omega-3 fats, the “good fats.” Uncured hot dogs are made without added nitrates or nitrites and use natural preservatives such as celery juice. They tend to be a bit lower in sodium and fat, while still giving you those same 7 grams of protein.

Natural uncured beef and pork hot dogs are made without added nitrates or nitrites or fillers and use 100% grass-fed beef raised with no antibiotics. Other than beef and pork, the ingredients are water and spices. These are also lower in sodium and fat with the same amount of protein.

Natural uncured turkey hot dogs are nitrate and nitrite free and lower in sodium and fat. Protein content varies depending on brand. Look for those that are mostly turkey with only added water and spices.

Organic uncured chicken hot dogs. Comparable to turkey dogs with more chicken taste.

Commercial plant-based dogs may be made from soy protein, wheat gluten, pea protein and vegetables, along with various spices, sugar, artificial flavors. Plant sources and additives may be questionable. In my search, I even discovered that there are recipes to make your own vegan hot dogs, should you feel so inclined. One recipe used carrots, another used pinto beans, wheat gluten and oatmeal.

Toppings

When dressing your dog, consider avocado, raw onions, tomatoes, cabbage, sweet red peppers and mango salsa instead of traditional condiments. Try wrapping it in a whole wheat bun for increased nutritional value.

So, is a hot dog healthy?

Short answer is no. But read the ingredient label to select the best option for your health requirements. Even natural, organic hot dogs are to be consumed in moderation. They are processed, and naturally sourced nitrites are still a health concern. Frankly (pun intended), it’s probably best to savor your favorite hot dog only occasionally to keep it amazing.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.