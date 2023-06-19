Few athletic challenges captivate the imagination of amateur competitors quite like the triathlon. Most people, after all, who have spent time running, biking or swimming as parts of usual exercise routines have probably considered combining these pursuits as part of an organized race at some point. But is the sum really greater than the parts;? What changes when three perfectly achievable feats are stacked atop each other in one event?

To get some answers — particularly with the Chicago Triathlon coming up in August — we reached out to a trio of local trainers and triathlon competitors for advice: Ken Croner, a personal trainer at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe in Munster, who previously worked as a strength and conditioning coach at the collegiate and professional levels; Ed Mallory, a personal trainer at Anytime Fitness in Schererville, who has trained several triathletes; and Jason Buxbaum, a lead computer technician at Purdue University Northwest who has been training for and competing in triathlons since joining Northwest Indiana Triathletes (nwitri.org) in 2008 while rehabbing from a bicycle accident.

Preparation

Before worrying about how many laps one can swim or mapping out a running route, Croner says the best thing for new triathletes to do is evaluate their fitness level by looking at pillar strength, the foundation of how the body moves.

“This consists of core, hip and shoulder stability,” he explains. “By focusing on these areas and identifying specific weaknesses, you will decrease the risk of injury both at the onset and throughout your training program.”

When training starts in earnest, Croner recommends keeping one’s focus where it makes the most sense .

“Instead of focusing on time, try to improve biomechanics and fundamental movement patterns,” he notes. “This will help to create elasticity and build tissue tolerance, which are of the utmost importance when competing in a triathlon.”

Getting started

Croner and Mallory agree that much of their advice for triathletes is similar what they’d recommend for anyone beginning any type of training — namely, to start slowly and build mileage and endurance over time.

“The biggest mistake many new competitors make is pushing themselves too hard at the onset of their training,” Croner says. “This may eventually lead to pushing through pain to the point of injury.”

Mallory adds that new triathletes are often so wrapped up in piling up progress in the three segments that they don’t allow time for their bodies to recover and recharge. It’s a mistake, he believes, to underestimate things like stretching, icing, foam-rolling and resting.

“Don’t come out of the gate and overtrain without letting your body recover,” he says. “You may end up being too beat up by race day to really compete or enjoy the experience.”

Training tips

A veteran tri competitor, Buxbaum says new triathletes should be well aware of the distances for each of the three segments in their chosen race. They include popular starter options such as sprint (500-yard swim, 12-mile bike, 3.1-mile run) and Olympic (.9-mile swim, 25-mile bike, 6.2-mile run) to more advanced half-Ironman (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run) and full Ironman (2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, 26.2-mile run) slates. Then they should plan their training accordingly. He recommends training past each distance in one’s chosen race to make sure you’ll have enough gas for all three phases on race day.

“Doing a ‘brick’ workout — completing two of the three disciplines back-to-back without resting — is beneficial because it trains your body to adapt to the change in muscle groups,” Buxbaum says. “The most important brick is probably the bike-run brick because those are always the two longest segments of a triathlon. People tend to have ‘dead legs’ when they get off the bike and transition to running, so it can be beneficial to do a bike ride then run for 30 minutes after the ride to get used to that transition.”

Croner agrees that while preparing in each discipline individually is a solid base, training should mirror how all three phases unfold in sequence.

“Training in this format will allow you to improve fundamental movement patterns in each specific activity,” he explains. “When you are able to efficiently manage your movement, it will allow the body to cover more ground and get more out of each stride or stroke – something that can be applied to swimming, cycling and running. By spending more time on form and technique, you will conserve energy and efficiently be able to improve your time in each phase of the race.”

And when it comes to the swim, which concerns many first-time triathletes, Buxbaum and Croner agree that competitors who have spent most of their time training in a pool should try to get at least few sessions in open water as well, since most races will be held in such conditions.

“Weather, water temperature and wind can all create various challenges both mentally and physically that are not experienced when training in a pool,” Croner says.

“In a triathlon, you have to get used to people grabbing your feet or even swimming over you, which can be very scary,” adds Buxbaum, speaking from experience. “Swimming on the outside and back of the wave (one’s assigned group based on age, gender or pace) can help prevent a lot of this. Yes, you’ll have to swim farther than the rest of the competitors, but it’s less nerve-racking than swimming close to the ropes and crowds.”

Three segments, one experience

While there are plenty of technical aspects to competing in a triathlon, Croner, Mallory and Buxbaum all stress the importance, especially for newcomers, of taking time to enjoy the path to race day.

“Try to focus less on the long-term hours of training and how many miles you think you need to pack into your busy schedule and more on taking care of the overall well-being of your body and mind,” Croner says. “Enjoy the experience of your training by making it manageable with your schedule and have fun with the journey.”