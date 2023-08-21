Vaping has become more prevalent in society, especially among youth.

Vapes, also known as e-cigarettes, vape pens, e-hookahs or mods come in many shapes and sizes, but all are used to inhale an aerosol that’s created in the device.

The U.S. Surgeon General’s Office indicted that during 2011 and 2015, e-cigarette use increased 900% among U.S. middle and high school students. More than 3.6 million U.S. youth reportedly used e-cigarettes in 2018.

The office also indicated that high school students use vapes more than lit cigarettes.

“The use of e-cigarettes is higher among high school students than adults,” the office reported.

Vaping can be dangerous, especially for young people, because the products typically contain a variety of substances, including nicotine, which is highly addictive.

“Because addiction is a form of learning, adolescents can get addicted more easily than adults,” according to the Surgeon General. “The nicotine in e-cigarettes and other tobacco products can also prime the adolescent brain for addiction to other drugs such as cocaine.”

Dr. Brian Dickover, a pulmonologist with the Franciscan Physician Network, said there is a misconception that it can be healthier to use vapes instead of lit cigarettes.

“Whatever vape companies say, they’re not your friends. They don’t have your best interests at heart. They’re there to sell a product,” Dickover said.

He said there are nicotine-free vapes, but it doesn’t make them completely safe.

Aerosol from e-cigarettes can contain harmful chemicals such as ultrafine particles, heavy metals and volatile organic compounds, according to the Surgeon General’s Office.

“Scientists are still working to understand more fully the health effects and harmful doses of e-cigarette contents when they are heated and turned into an aerosol, both for active users who inhale from a device and for those who are exposed to the aerosol secondhand,” the office reported.

Dickover said e-cigarette and vaping associated lung injuries are among the most severe medical risks of using the devices.

“And that can be a pretty serious thing,” he said. “People will get very short of breath and have abnormalities on their CAT scans that reflect the lung injury. Some people have ended up on ventilators, and some people have done very poorly.”

Dickover said the devices can malfunction, causing injuries or burns and adding that he has not had a patient who experienced that.

Still, vaping is prevalent among teens.

Youth can start using the devices if they see their family or friends using them.

Vapes can also have different flavors such as fruit, chocolate, candy, alcohol and menthol, which can appeal to youth.

“In 2018, more than 6 of 10 high school students who use e-cigarettes said they use flavored e-cigarettes,” according to the Surgeon General’s Office.

Bright color options in marketing for vapes can also be attractive to youth, and teens also can gravitate toward vaping out of curiosity.

“Kids are always kind of looking for something to do that’s a little naughty,” Dickover said.

Vaping doesn’t produce the same smell as lit cigarettes, making it easier to hide from parents.

Many organizations understand the risks with e-cigarettes, and there are a variety of programs geared toward preventing vaping among youth.

Franciscan Alliance has one such a program, using grant money from Indiana Tobacco Prevention & Cessation, part of the Department of Health. The funding will help continue and expand partnerships with middle and high schools in Lake County. The partnerships will focus on reducing e-cigarette use, youth empowerment efforts, point of sale efforts, Smoke-Free Communities outreach, Quit Now Indiana secondhand smoke multiunit housing programs, coalition marketing and recruitment, trainings and Tobacco-Free Families programs.

Dickover said parents can also play a key role in helping their children avoid vaping and tobacco products. It starts with setting a good example by not using those products. It’s also important for parents to talk with their children about vaping and smoking.

“Communicate in a way that’s authentic and that isn’t based in shame and that’s collaborative,” Dickover said.

For tips on that visit www.tobaccofreekids.org/protectkids/resources-for-parents/tips-on-talking-to-your-kids for guidance on how to talk to you children about vaping.