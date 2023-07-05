Exercise an addiction fighter?

Exercise may help those struggling with addiction, according a new study.

Researchers at Universite de Montreal in Canada reviewed literature on the connection between physical activity and substance use and found that in about 75% of studies, regular activity was linked with reduced substance use.

The studies also found that participants had fewer depressive symptoms and improved physical health markers.

While researchers say there are limitations to the findings, they can be significant and useful when building comprehensive treatments.

Source: PLOS ONE journal

In praise of watermelon

Watermelon is a nutritious food, but a new study by the American Society for Nutrition found that eating it can improve the overall diet quality in children and adults.

Researchers found that study participants who regularly ate watermelon had higher intakes of important nutrients such as dietary fiber, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A lycopene and other carotenoids.

Participants also had lower intakes of added sugars and saturated fatty acids.

Source: Nutrients

Study links coffee, tea to brain health

New research shows that if you’re a coffee or tea drinker, you may be helping your brain.

Researchers at the Center for Eye Research Austrailia found a positive link between drinking coffee and tea and the thickness of the macular retinal nerve fiber layer. This layer of nerve cells transmits visual information from the eye to the brain.

The study showed that consuming two to three cups of coffee or more than four cups of tea each day will increase the thickness of this layer. Studies have shown that the thinner the layer, the higher the risk of neurodegeneration.

Source: Nutrients

At-home yoga can reduce stress

If you’ve thought about going to a yoga class, a new study has found you can get many of the same benefits through yoga at home.

University of Illinois-Champaign researchers led a virtual, eight-week, moderate-intensity yoga program that helped participants focus not only on complex movements but also breathing and navigating space differently. The program guided participants through self-paced instructional videos that included yoga poses that mimic sunrise and sunset.

Researchers found that participants experienced a reduction in stress and anxiety, as well as improvements in working memory.

Source: Journal of Behavior Medicine

Keeping spinach smoothies potent

Blending your spinach with this could ruin its benefits

If you enjoy smoothies with spinach, researchers say you may want to reconsider the liquid you blend it with.

Spinach is rich in lutein, an antioxidant that reduces inflammation. A new study, however, has found that mixing spinach with soy milk in a smoothie may reduce the antioxidants.

Researchers from the Department of Health, Medicine and Caring Sciences at Linkoping University in Sweden tested dairy and nondairy liquids, looking at the amount of available lutein that was abosrbable in smoothies after stimulating digestion using digestive enzymes.

Cow’s milk and coconut milk improved the amount of lutein the body was able to digest, while plant-based liquids such as soy milk were less effective.

Source: Nutrients