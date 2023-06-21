Not all kids go running out of the schoolhouse doors at the end of the last class of the year excited to start a summer full of fun.

For many, it means they will no longer have a source of regular meals.

The ramifications of food insecurity go beyond hunger. It is a medical issue for children as well. A 2019 study by the American Academy of Pediatrics found policies used to reduce household food insecurity among children may also reduce children’s chronic and acute health problems and health-care needs.

According to the study, household food insecurity correlated with worse general health, acute and chronic health problems, reduced health-care access and increased emergency department use in children. Children in food-insecure households, the study found, are 19% more likely to have asthma, 27% more likely to have depression and 26% more likely to have hospital emergency department visits than their food-secure peers.

According to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, nearly 100,000 Northwest Indiana residents are food insecure — roughly one in six — including 20% of Lake County children.

In an effort to combat the problem, the Franciscan Health Foundation in 2021 partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a three-phase Food Insecurity Program.

Phase I is the Mobile Market program, which provides food to those in need with drive-thru events year-round.

Phase II is the Fresh Start Markets in Hammond and Crown Point. The healthy food pantries allow those in need to “shop” free. In addition to supplying food, the pantries work to identify the underlying causes and health implications of food insecurity with education, nutrition and recipes.

Phase III is the new Food Rx Program, which allows low-income individuals and their families — identified through the programs at the Fresh Start Markets, screenings and referrals — to receive additional, specific foods to meet their individual health needs. The program applies to patients with a diabetic A1C score higher than 7 (normal is less than 5.7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and patients with comorbidities such as congestive heart failure and high blood pressure who have moderate to severe food insecurity.

The St. Clare Health Clinic’s Fresh Start Market at 1121 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point is open to the public from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and noon-4 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.

The Fresh Start Market at the Women’s Specialty and Dialysis Center Entrance, 5454 Hohman Ave., Hammond, is open from 9 a.m.-noon the second Wednesday of the month and noon-4 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month.

The Franciscan Health-sponsored Mobile Market takes place throughout the year in Crown Point and Hammond.

For more information about the Fresh Start Markets, call 219-407-6948. For more information about the events, visit the food bank's website at foodbanknwi.org.

To donate so no child experiences hunger and associated health problems, visit franciscanallianceorg11745.thankyou4caring.org/program-locations.

Wendie Clark is a community health improvement coordinator for Franciscan Health specializing in food insecurity. The opinions are the writer’s.