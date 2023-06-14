When Jerry Sabo lived in a Chicago apartment in the ‘90s, he would look down at an empty patch of lawn from his second-floor window and contemplate what he could do to brighten up the space.

One day, he got to work, planting annuals including zinnias and sunflowers. His project not only beautified the small piece of land, but grew his love for gardening.

Now the clinical dietitian at Methodist Hospitals manages a nearly half-acre garden outside his St. John home, where he not only enjoys a bounty of fresh flowers, fruits and vegetables, but also reaps the health benefits of gardening.

“I tell people my yoga is gardening because it’s relaxing, and you’re one with nature while you’re doing it,” Sabo says.

Studies have shown gardening can benefit human health in a number of ways: Physical activity while gaining exposure to nature and sunlight can increase vitamin D levels. Local health experts say gardening also can affect a person’s well-being, making it an activity that nurtures the mind and the body.

A full-body workout

“There are so many benefits to gardening, which include growing your own nutritious food and increasing your physical activity,” said Marysol Mendez, health and wellness educator for NorthShore Health Centers. “Pulling up weeds, mowing the grass, raking and planting seeds are considered cardio workouts, which are great for our cardiovascular system and our lungs.”

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention defines physical activity as anything that gets the body moving and recommends adults work toward 150 minutes of physical activity each week to maintain a healthy lifestyle and help prevent chronic diseases, Mendez says.

Ashley Zaideman, a personal trainer at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, says gardening can engage different muscle groups.

“You use your biceps, triceps and shoulders when digging and planting,” she said. “Your quads, glutes and hamstrings are working when kneeling, squatting and standing while weeding.”

A person’s core muscles work with nearly every movement, and engaging them properly will help prevent lower back pain whenever hinging forward in the garden, Zaideman says.

“You can amp your gardening workout up even more by incorporating a little more variety into your gardening activities, such as lunging when you pull weeds or squatting when you move your potted plants for your leg muscles or adding a rotation like a wood chopper exercise for the abdominal muscles.”

A workout for the brain?

While the physical benefits of gardening are bountiful, Zaideman says research has shown the activity can improve cognitive brain function as well.

“Studies have shown that the improved cognitive brain function from gardening can even help with memory recall, keeping your mind sharper,” she said.

Being outdoors in the sunshine also provides exposure to vitamin D and fresh air, which can boost a person’s mood, Zaideman says.

“You should aim to get a minimum of 15 minutes of sunlight per day while still applying sunscreen,” she said.

Reducing stress also can reduce cortisol levels, Sabo says. As the body perceives stress, the adrenal glands make and release the hormone cortisol into the bloodstream, which can affect the heart.

“When you’re removing stress, you’re reducing cortisol levels,” Sabo said. “That, in turn, will help with your blood pressure.”

Avoiding injuries

With any physical activity comes risk for injuries, and gardening is no exception, says Virginia Addison, a personal trainer at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers.

“One thing that can really help avoid injury while gardening is to bend from the knees when possible,” she said. “Try to avoid hinging from the hips when picking something up or tending to a plant.”

Bending at the knees to squat allows the back to stay in a more natural upright position, Addison says. This helps avoid undue stress on the lower back.

“Another common gardening position is when the gardener is on his or her hands and knees,” she said. “When in this position, make sure to keep the weight equally distributed among all four limbs.”

It’s not only important consider body position, but also how long a person is in that position.

“If you plan on being in a certain position for an extended period of time, it’s best to get up and move around a bit, then come back to that position later,” Addison said. “Even if you feel comfortable in a certain position after 20 minutes, consider getting up and moving around for a few minutes.”

These breaks for movement will help increase blood flow, she said.

“Adding some stretches after you move a bit might also help to keep the joints limber,” Addison said.

Good eating

The nutritional aspects of gardening can also benefit mental health, Mendez says.

“Healthy eating helps to increase serotonin, which is an important chemical and neurotransmitter in the human body that helps regulate your mood,” she said. “You produce most of your serotonin in the gastrointestinal tract where you digest your food. How those neurotransmitters interact with your digestive system and your brain depends on what you eat, which can shape how you feel mentally.”