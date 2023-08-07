As summer heats up, we’re drawn to the outdoors. So are our four-legged friends. It’s a nice to spend time with our buddies outside and both get some exercise in. We should keep in mind, though, that when we bring our dogs along for a hike, ride or workout, we should let them set the pace and be mindful of their safety and comfort. Some local experts offered tips and recommendations for keeping you both safe.

Benefits and risks

Walking, hiking, running and playing fetch are beneficial for humans and pets, but it is important to consider the age, breed and lifestyle of the pet as you plan your outdoor exercise, said Becky Palm, registered veterinary technician with Lowell Animal Hospital. “Older dogs sometimes suffer from arthritis and you would want to avoid strenuous activity then,” she said. “Brachycephalic (flat-faced) breeds like Boston terriers, any type of bulldogs and pugs get overheated quickly and sometimes struggle with breathing due to their body composition.”

Chris Takacs, owner and trainer for Takacs In Home Dog Training, said that anything that gets you and your dog moving can be beneficial. “The risky part is, of course, the heat or environments that may cause stress for the dog such as too much energy from other dogs or people,” he said. “Always have realistic expectations from your dog and go with what your dog can do comfortably, not a stringent time frame or distance that may be more than your dog can endure either, in general, or on that particular day.”

Takacs’ best bit of advice when exercising with your pup is to “work within your dog’s abilities and enjoyment and not just your own.”

Staying safe

While spending steamy days outside with your pets can be a good time, don’t forget that hot asphalt can be damaging. “Avoid hot pavement in the summer with any breed of dog. Hot asphalt can cause burns on their paw pads. Brachycephalics, like I mentioned, can overheat quicker and that can be life threatening. That condition is called heat stroke. It wouldn't be recommended to do much with them outside in the summer months. Keep exercise light with plenty of breaks,” Palm suggested. “Make sure they have access to plenty of water and shade. Watching for signs of heat stroke in the summer months is vital. These include, but are not limited to, heavy panting, difficulty breathing, excessive drooling, lethargy, incoordination and collapse.”

Also, make sure your dog is wearing proper identification, microchip or dog tag, should they run away or you get separated, said Palm.

Swimming is something a lot of dogs enjoy, but they need to be supervised to prevent drowning accidents. ”Also, cleaning and drying out their ears after swimming will help prevent yeast ear infections,” said Palm.

Bicycling with your dog alongside might seem like fun, but Palm said it’s important to make sure your pet can handle that kind of activity. You’ll also need to be extremely careful not to injure your pet or yourself should your paths cross while riding. You could hit your pet, the leash could become tangled in the wheel or a quick stop to avoid a collision that send you flying. Also, take care when placing a small dog in a carrier or basket on a bike. “Make sure they are safe and secure,” said Palm. “There is potential for them jumping from the basket and injuring themselves or running away.”

By a nose

“Successful exercise for your dog needs to occur in three areas — physical exercise, mental exercise and their nose,” said Takacs. “Letting your dog get those sniffs in during a walk and occasionally tossing treats around for your dog to have to find can be a fun way for your dog to receive all three areas of necessary exercise.”