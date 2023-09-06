Soybean oil's effect on gut health

Consuming a lot of soybean oil may be linked to ulcerative colitis, a new study has found.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, studied the guts of mice fed a high soybean oil diet for up to 24 weeks.

Researchers found that the diet reduced beneficial bacteria in the gut and harmful bacteria increased. Harmful bacteria in the gut can lead to ulcerative colitis, a kind of inflammatory bowel disease.

Additional research has found that high use of soybean oil can lead to other health issues, including obesity, diabetes, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety and depression.

Source: Gut Microbes journal

Low-emission zones for better health?

If you live in a low emission zone, studies show your health could be benefitting.

There are more than 320 low emission zones, or LEZs, across the United Kingdom, Europe and Tokyo, where community officials are implementing policies to reduce high-pollution vehicles.

Researchers from Imperial College London found that, in five of the eight LEZ studies, there was a clear reduction in heart and circulatory problems where initiatives to cut pollution were implemented. These five areas experienced fewer hospital admissions and fewer deaths from heart attacks and strokes.

Source: Lancet Public Health journal

BMI link to death risks questioned

A person’s body mass index may not be the best indicator of overall health and risk of death, new research has found.

Researchers from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School examined the relationship between BMI and a person’s risk of death from any cause based on data from more than 550,000 U.S. adults. The results showed that those 65 and older did not have an increased risk of death when their BMIs were between 22.5 and 34.9. Younger adults also were not at a higher risk if their BMIs were between 22.5 and 27.4. A BMI of 25 or higher is considered overweight. A BMI of 30 is considered obese.

The American Medical Association says additional factors such as genetics, waist circumference and fat distribution may play a bigger role.

Source: PLOS One journal

Loneliness and heart disease in diabetics

Loneliness may be a bigger risk factor for heart disease in diabetes patients than diet, smoking, lack of exercise or depression, researchers say.

A study of more than 18,000 diabetics found that those who experienced a high level of loneliness had an 11% to 26% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Researchers at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine said loneliness can have a significant effect on physical and emotional health.

Source: European Heart Journal

Sound dental health aids brain

A new study has found an association between gum disease and a risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

A loss of brain volume can lead to a loss of cognitive function. Studies show that poor dental health and a loss of brain volume are connected.

Researchers at Tohoku University Graduate School of Dentistry, Miyagi, in Japan found that a missing tooth was equal to nearly an additional year of brain aging. Severe gum disease was equal to 1.3 years of brain aging. The left side of the hippocampus is associated with poorer dental health as well as learning and memory.

Source: Neurology