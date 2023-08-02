Community Healthcare System now offers an innovative program designed to reduce the risk of lifelong lymphedema by testing for its early stages. One in 3 cancer patients is at risk for developing lymphedema.

SOZO, an advanced noninvasive test incorporating L-Dex technology, aids in the early detection, assessment and prevention of secondary lymphedema in breast, pelvic and melanoma cancer survivors.

These patients may have damage to the lymphatic drainage system in one or more limbs after surgical, radiation or certain chemotherapy treatments. Lymphedema is characterized by buildup of lymphatic fluid that causes painful and sometimes debilitating tightness and swelling in an affected limb.

Once patients get to stage two and three of lymphedema all they can do is manage their condition. SOZO early detection allows patients to prevent lymphedema from advancing.

St. Catherine Hospital is the first in Northwest Indiana to offer this service to detect and prevent progression of lymphedema. Patients may enter the program, offered through Therapy Services at the East Chicago hospital, at any stage of their cancer journey.

SOZO detects changes of fluid as small as two tablespoons in the body — much less than when clinical indicators for fluid retention would be apparent. Before this, the standard technique for detection of lymphedema was to assess a patient with a tape measure.

This program uses the latest detection technology called L-Dex, a measurement of fluid buildup in an at-risk limb compared to a healthy limb. It is measured on the SOZO device, which uses a sophisticated technology called bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS). The SOZO test is noninvasive, takes less than 30 seconds and provides immediate results.

At-risk patients receive a baseline measurement and then are measured regularly during and after cancer treatment.

Early detection using L-Dex, combined with intervention, can stop 92% of patients from progressing to chronic lymphedema through three years, according to recently published data from the largest randomized trial to assess lymphedema prevention, the PREVENT trial.

There was significantly lower progression to chronic lymphedema in patients with early detection using L-Dex and intervention versus using a tape measure.

Lymphedema is a leading post-treatment complication for cancer patients. There are almost 1.9 million newly diagnosed cancer patients every year in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society.

Lymphedema management is available to patients throughout Community Healthcare System, a leader in comprehensive cancer care in Northwest Indiana. In addition to St. Catherine Hospital, the hospitals of Community Healthcare System are Community Hospital in Munster, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

Sylvia Gould, DPT, MHS, OCS, Cert MDT, is director of Therapy Services at St. Catherine Hospital. To learn more about Therapy Services offered at Community Healthcare System, call 219-836-3477 or visit COMHS.org/heart.