Those lazy, hazy days of summer have gotten crazy as smoke from Canadian wildfires keeps blowing into the Region, making it hard to breathe.

And, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. wildfire smoke, the gases and fine particles created from burning vegetation and building and other materials, can make you sick.

“This is the first time we have been affected by smoke this bad that I have experienced,” says Kristi Ramos, a registered pulmonary function technologist and supervisor of the Methodist Hospitals Respiratory Department.

In June, the Air Quality Index, which goes from 0 to more than 300, topped 200, or very unhealthy, for several days in the Region, with increased health risks for everyone.

“Air pollution contributes significantly to illness, and this can be measured by the Air Quality Index,” says Dr. Abhaya Trivedi, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at Rush University Medical Center. “The national Air Quality Standard corresponds to an AQI level of less than 100. Climate change has led to an increased likelihood of wildfires which leads to emission of high levels of air pollutants. Exposure to wildfire smoke can negatively impact your lung, heart and brain health.”

Ill effects can happen immediately and include difficulty breathing, headaches, quickened heart rate, chest pains, runny nose, fatigue, asthma attacks and sinus irritation.

“Most of us walk outside without even thinking about the air quality; however, people with sensitivity need to pay special attention,” says Ramos. “If you have a heart or lung condition, if you are pregnant or if you simply notice that smoke and pollution irritate your eyes, nose or throat or your breathing, it is better to stay indoors when the air quality is bad. If the air quality is bad consistently, it would benefit someone who is sensitive to find an area to live with a better AQI. Highly sensitive people may even need to invest in an indoor air cleaner to reduce indoor irritants.”

Older adults, children and people with respiratory and heart conditions also are more likely to get sick if they breathe in wildfire smoke.

Trivedi suggests tracking the AQI during times when air quality is worsening to determine whether or not to limit time outdoors. Those developing respiratory symptoms should talk to their doctor.

In times of poor air quality, which can range from moderate to hazardous, Ramos recommends wearing an N95 mask outdoors.

“However, the main recommendation is to stay indoors,” she continues. “Even indoor air can be improved by an air purification system or a portable air cleaner. Outdoor events really should be postponed or canceled in these types of situations.”

The American Lung Association suggests creating a clean room in your home. Choose one with no door to outside and keep the windows closed. That would limit harmful substances such as mold and outdoor pollutants.

“One thing you can do is make sure your indoor air quality is the best it can be. Eliminating dust, pet dander and making sure there aren't harmful things such as mold or carbon monoxide is important,” says Ramos. “Do not use candles, fragrances or chemicals that can cause irritations."

Exercise and eating foods that promote health can help your lung function, so are exercises specific to that function, Ramos says. The latter are demonstrated in videos on the American Lung Association website, www.lung.org.

Educating yourself is important.

“We live in a time where information on how to live healthy lifestyles is literally at our fingertips,” says Ramos. “We just need to apply that to our everyday lives so we can have the best chance at living a good quality life.”