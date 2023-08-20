After several years of masking and isolating and social distancing, seniors could be forgiven for not wanting to hear about another respiratory virus making the rounds.

But just like any medical threat, ignoring the potential problem of RSV won’t make it go away. What can help, however, is getting the facts about this illness straight — especially now that an RSV vaccine for adults has been approved.

What is RSV?

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is one of the common cold viruses. The typical course of the virus is usually five days of worsening congestion and cough before improvement.

Who is most at risk from RSV?

RSV tends to affect all populations, but very young children and seniors are more prone to develop severe RSV infections, including viral pneumonia, according to Dr. Ibraheem Yousef, who specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine for Franciscan Physician Network in Munster. The virus hospitalizes 60,000 to 160,000 older adults every year and kills 6,000 to 10,000, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Yousef notes that risk factors for more severe RSV include HIV, asthma, COPD and heart and lung disease. Patients living in nursing homes and immunocompromised patients (such as those with blood cancer or transplant recipients) are also more susceptible to severe RSV.

What are signs or symptoms of RSV?

Yousef says RSV symptoms tend to mirror those of a common cold, such as cough, runny nose, coryza and conjunctivitis. Signs of severe infection can include bronchitis, asthma/COPD flare, wheezing and pneumonia. Seniors who experience these symptoms, particularly if they have risk factors, should watch for symptoms of severe disease, in which case they should seek medical attention. Otherwise, treatment for milder cases of RSV is simply supportive: Dr. Yousef usually recommends adequate fluid intake and rest.

When does RSV tend to flare up?

RSV is a seasonal infection, with higher rates in from October to April with a peak in January/February.

How can seniors avoid RSV?

Because RSV spreads mainly through contact with surfaces, cleaning surfaces thoroughly, washing hands regularly and, as much as possible, avoiding places where RSV has been an issue are good common-sense measures.

What is the RSV vaccine?

An RSV vaccine made by Pfizer that protects adults 60 and older was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration after a large clinical trial found evidence supporting vaccination with limited side effects, similar to the flu vaccine. CNBC reports that the single-dose Pfizer vaccine was 67%-86% effective at preventing illness from RSV, and the approval came weeks after the FDA cleared a similar shot made by GSK. Pfizer said in a statement that it expects to have the vaccine available in the third quarter of 2023, before the RSV season.

Should seniors plan to get the RSV vaccine?

Like all similar considerations, Dr. Yousef says vaccination is a shared medical decision between providers and their patients. For his part, however, he says he will recommend the RSV vaccine for his patients, along with the flu vaccine, this fall.