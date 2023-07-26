A 20-year study of more than 15 million women showed the number getting tested for cervical cancer dropped to 8.5% in 2019 from 19% in 1999, according to JAMA Internal Medicine, a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that the older women get the less likely they are to have been tested for cervical cancer in the previous five years. This despite an age-related increase in cervical cancer rates that make women even in their 80s who haven't had a hysterectomy as likely to develop the disease as younger women.

“It is unfortunate we tend to see less women for preventive visits as they age,” says Samantha Merritt, women’s health nurse practitioner at NorthShore Health Centers, adding that some women feel like they do not need the OB/GYN outside of pregnancy. “In my experience, the reasons are as individual as the person.”

According to Dr. Tonja Austin, family medicine physician at Rush Munster, most women establish with a physician during their child-bearing years.

“During this time period, most women receive their cervical cancer screens, aka Pap smears, at the recommended surveillance intervals,” she says. “Once most women no longer desire to bear children or become consumed with the demands of motherhood, they tend to postpone or forget about their own health-care needs.

“The risk of developing cancers for which we have screening tests, like breast cancer and colon cancer, increases as we age,” says Austin. “Screening or surveillance at the recommended age is key in prevention of certain cancers such as colon and curative treatment of others such as breast cancer. For example, colonoscopy is the gold standard for colon cancer screening because it allows the doctor to directly visualize the inside of the colon. If the doctor sees growths, referred to as polyps, these can be removed.”

“Unfortunately, most breast cancers are not palpable or felt during office visits or self-breast exams," she says. "Hence, mammography allows for early detection of breast cancer. Studies consistently show that early detection of breast cancer leads to more favorable outcomes in treatment.”

“Preventive health care such as Pap smears, mammograms and osteoporosis screenings are important because they allow us to detect issues at an earlier stage, making treatments more effective,” Merritt continues. “Delaying these screenings may run the risk of diseases or cancers progressing and becoming more difficult to treat.“

Dr. Anthony N. Gentile, clinical associate of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UChicago Medicine, points out that the American Cancer Society’s changing guidelines have left some confused as to when diagnostics are needed.

The cancer society recommends mammograms every year for women at average risk at age 45-54 and every two years starting at age 55. A woman is considered to be at average risk if she doesn’t have a personal history of breast cancer, a strong family history of breast cancer or a genetic mutation known to increase risk of breast cancer.

In May, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that regular screenings begin at 40.

“You have to do 1,500 mammograms to find breast cancer in women age 40 to 50 but it’s a more aggressive cancer,” says Gentile. “But at age 50 you have to do 1,000 mammograms to find cancer but it would be less aggressive.”

ACS guidelines for cervical cancer screenings have changed twice since 2012. Before that annual pap smears were recommended. Now, cervical cancer screenings with an HPV test are recommended every five years from 25 to 65. After 65, no further screenings are needed if a series of prior tests were normal.

“HPV test looks for the human papillomavirus, which is a virus that can cause cervical cancer,” says Gentile, noting that Pap tests have a lower sensitivity in detecting cancer. PLEASE EXPLAIN? WHY TAKE THEM IF THEY ARE NOT REALIABLE?

Gentile says other factors such as family history, health habits, lifestyle and prior positive results warrant screenings after a certain age and adds it's important that women talk to their doctors about the best schedule to follow.