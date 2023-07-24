First-time parents are often full of excitement as they await the arrival of their little ones, but that isn’t the only emotion they’ll experience.

“A lot of first-time parents are very anxious, and they have no idea what to do, and it’s a lot of anxiety and stress,” said Dr. Usama Moustafa, a pediatrician with the Northwest Medical Group in LaPorte.

Parents will have the assistance of pediatricians to give them advice and guidance with their newborns.

Dr. Lisa Gold, of the Franciscan Physician Network Crown Point Pediatric Health Center, encourages expectant parents to meet with a variety of health-care providers before their children are born to find a pediatrician.

“The most important person, truly, in someone’s life is the birth of their newborn,” Gold said, adding that the process should begin well before the baby is born.

“Most practices will offer expectant parent visits, and we welcome them in our practice,” Gold said.

Moustafa said after babies are born, they typically go to pediatricians at least six times in their first year for regular check-ups.

Each visit involves screening the child for developmental milestones to make sure they are where they should be. Pediatricians also will ask parents specific questions about their child’s behavior and what’s happening. If there are concerns, pediatricians will bring it the parents’ attention and discuss how to address potential issues.

One of the first discussions is whether babies will be breast fed or given formula.

“We highly encourage breast feeding, of course,” Moustafa said.

Gold agrees that “breast is best,” however, there are some moms who prefer to use formula. “And that’s completely fine, too,” she said.

Gold said there are a variety of benefits to breast feeding, including bonding time with mom. Immune factors also are passed through breast milk, which also has benefits for the gastrointestinal system.

“Overall, it is the best thing,” Gold said.

She did note that the technology of formula has “come a long way” with manufacturers putting necessary additives in formula to make it more like breast milk.

Moustafa said babies shouldn’t go more than three hours without being fed to make sure they get enough nutrition and keep their blood sugar is at appropriate levels. That might involve waking up a newborn if it’s been three hours since they last nursed.

Moustafa said it’s normal for newborns to experience weight loss in the first week of life. “Typically, they go back to their birth weight by two weeks old; that’s normal,” he said.

Once newborns have returned to their birth weight, there could be longer stretches of time between feedings.

And feeding isn't the only activity to monitor in your newborn.

Sleep also is another focus, and parents can expect their babies to sleep many hours in the first month.

“We’re talking about 16 to 18 hours per day that they’re sleeping,” Moustafa said.

Babies become more alert after the first month, when it’s normal for them to experience a reduction in sleep.

Babies should always sleep on their back alone in their own crib or bassinet. The sleeping area shouldn’t have toys or other items.

“No co-sleeping because of (the risk of) SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome),” Moustafa said.

While babies are awake and not feeding, tummy time is important. Babies can start tummy time once the umbilical sump falls off. During tummy time, babies are placed on their stomachs for brief periods.

“The tummy time is going to help strengthen their neck muscles and help prevent having a flat head,” Moustafa said.

During the first two weeks, tummy time is done primarily on parents’ chest, Gold said.

She said after one month, babies should do tummy time for 30 to 60 minutes spread throughout the day.

Regular supervised tummy time can improve sleep for babies, Gold said.

Then there's bathing.

Moustafa said bathing usually is done two to three times a week for babies. Sponge baths should be done for the first week or two, while the umbilical stump is still attached. When the stump falls off, full baths can be given.

Moustafa said it’s helpful to keep baths to two to three times a week to prevent the skin from getting too dry.

Gold noted that technology has made it easier for parents to reach health-care providers. Franciscan and others use MyChart, where parents can electronically send questions to medical personnel in nonemergency situations.

“Communication is always there,” Gold said.