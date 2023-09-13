It can be unsettling to discover the medication you need to feel better or manage a chronic condition isn’t available.

For many patients, it’s a scenario that has become too familiar.

The United States is experiencing an ongoing prescription drug shortage, with medications including chemotherapy and diabetes drugs, antibiotics and ADHD treatments among the most challenging to fill at the pharmacy counter.

Angela Krusinger, a pharmacist at Vyto’s Pharmacy’s Hohman Avenue location, in Hammond, says she has seen some of these shortages, especially with pain and diabetes medications. This includes Ozempic, a brand that has landed in the headlines. In recent months, patients with type-2 diabetes have had difficulty filling their prescriptions for Ozempic, which helps keep blood sugar levels in check, due to the high demand for the drug as a weight-loss treatment.

When a patient is prescribed any medication that is in short supply, Krusinger says she will work with the medical provider to find a temporary alternative.

“It might not be the best choice for the patient, but at least it’s something we can use until the medication becomes available,” she said.

Growing problem

It’s a process Krusinger has had to rely on several times in the last year. While drug shortages have long been a problem for manufacturers, physicians and pharmacists — with an average of more than 100 drug shortages per year since 2007 — Krusinger says the issue has been particularly complex the last couple of years.

A recent report commissioned by the U.S. Senate backs this up.

Between 2021 and 2022, new drug shortages increased nearly 30% in the U.S. By the end of 2022, drug shortages hit a five-year high of 295 active ones, according to the report.

“Lately it has seemed worse,” Krusinger said. “Truthfully, I’ve been a pharmacist for a long time, and I’ve never had such trouble getting a medication. The last year it’s been a nightmare. Slowly it’s getting better, but it’s just slow.”

Nearly 140 medications are currently listed on the FDA Drug Shortages page (www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/drug-shortages). The medications range from drugs used to treat depression and cancer to diabetes and cardiac conditions.

Supply chain

In some instances, the FDA Drug Shortages page will explain why certain medications are in short supply.

For example, antibiotic Amoxicillin Oral Powder for Suspension is facing increased demand, according to the FDA.

Other drugs such as the immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts — known by the brand name Adderall and used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) — have been on the list for nearly a year because of a shortage of the active ingredient.

When one manufacturer experiences production delays, it can ripple through the supply chain. Additional factors such as increased demand can make it difficult for supplies to recover.

“Historically, there can be cyclical supply concerns that can be addressed by effective inventory management, but the current environment is more stressful,” said Rev. Michael Place, chief ethics officer for Franciscan Alliance.

A recent update provided by the FDA about the current shortage of stimulant medications such as Adderall noted that a combination of factors have led to patients having trouble filiing their prescriptions.

Last fall, one drugmaker, Teva Pharmaceuticals, began experiencing manufacturing delays. While this has since been resolved, record-high prescription rates for stimulants have made it difficult to catch up to the demand, according to the FDA.

Data shows that from 2012 to 2021, dispensing of stimulants including amphetamine products rose 45.5% in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 pandemic permitted more widespread virtual prescribing, particularly during 2020-2021. During this timeframe, dispensing of stimulants grew by more than 10% in certain age groups.

Location hurdles

Where medication ingredients are manufactured presents an additional hurdle, Krusinger says.

“There’s not enough manufacturing in the United States,” she said. “A lot of the generics come from China and India.”

The Senate report revealed that nearly 80% of manufacturing facilities that produce active pharmaceutical ingredients are outside of the U.S. Many of the manufacturers are based in China and India. If production delays occur there, it can affect medications all over the world.

Late last year and earlier this year, parents with children prescribed the oral suspension formulation of amoxicillin likely had some difficulty tracking it down.

Amoxicillin is an antibiotic used to treat common childhood infections, from ear infections to strep throat and pneumonia, according to the Mayo Clinic. Multiple factors contributed to the shortage, including a surge in respiratory infections. Several companies in Asia that produced the active ingredient in amoxicillin, or manufactured the antibiotic itself, faced regulatory sanctions for poor standards, adding to supply difficulties.

“For a while, we were having trouble getting antibiotics, and that was frightening,” Krusinger said. “But it’s gotten better over the last month.”

Place says health-care systems should have protocols for addressing shortages resulting from significant supply disruptions.

“The protocol mobilizes resources to make sure the limited supply is provided to the most appropriate patient in the most effective manner,” he said. “In certain circumstances, that might mean the resource in limited availability might not be provided to certain patients for which alternative care programs are developed.”

What patients can do

Bryan Mumaugh, administrative director of Pharmacy Services for the Northern Indiana and South Suburban Chicago Divisions of Franciscan Alliance, says patients play an integral role when there are medication shortages.

“They can proactively engage their health-care team in conversations related to therapeutic alternatives for treating their disease states, including non-pharmacological interventions,” he said.

Many alternative medication regimens can be considered for treatment of diseases, Mumaugh says, as well as methods to optimize regimens through medication therapy management, or MTM.

“Several pharmacies offer enhanced MTM services, and Franciscan has embedded pharmacists within many of our Franciscan Physician Network and Specialty Physicians of Illinois offices,” he said. “This enhancement encourages a multidisciplinary approach to address shortages at all stages in the transition of care for our patients.”

Franciscan pharmacists also participate in the transition of care for each hospitalized patient and when that person is discharged by reviewing the patient’s medication regimens.

“Shortages are very difficult for all parties involved and having patience and flexibility are key to successfully navigating these medication shortages,” Mumaugh said.

Krusinger says it’s also important for patients on any prescription medicine to request refills on time and to keep a line of communication open with the pharmacy when providers change therapy.

“Be proactive and don’t let your medicine run out,” she said. “If you give us some time, we can work on getting medicine from another supplier or contacting your doctor for an alternative. Nothing happens quickly. Sometimes we can help you that day, but sometimes it takes a couple of days. It’s important for the patient to be aware if they’re running low and it’s a medication that’s been hard to get.”