Warm summer days bring back memories of listening for the ice cream truck. Upon hearing the jingle, I’d grab my money and run down the block to buy a frozen treat. The toughest decision was choosing between a Creamsicle or ice cream bar. On Sundays, my parents would make ice cream and invite friends to share in the delightful concoction. Fresh peach, banana or vanilla were the typical flavors. Chocolate syrup drizzled on banana was my favorite. Summer days and ice cream go together like Ben & Jerry. Everyone I knew enjoyed dairy products, especially ice cream.

Now, a growing number of people cannot tolerate dairy or choose to omit it from their diet. The sugar content outweighs the nutritional benefits of a soup bowl full of homemade ice cream, but what about nutrients in the milk? So often we hear that cheese, yogurt, milk and whey protein are needed for optimal health. How does one get these when dairy is not part of the diet?

Lactose intolerance, milk allergy/sensitivity, health conditions exacerbated by dairy, veganism or other dairy restrictive diets, digestive sensitivities from aging and distaste for milk are among reasons for skipping dairy.

Fortunately, many other foods supply the necessary nutrients found in dairy products. The primary one is calcium, necessary for strong bones and teeth, muscle function, blood clotting and more. Alternative sources of calcium include fortified plant-based milks such as almond, rice and oat; leafy greens (spinach, kale, collard greens, turnip greens, etc.); broccoli; almonds/almond butter; sesame seeds/tahini; chia seeds; canned sardines with bones; canned sockeye salmon with bones; blackstrap molasses; bok choy; cooked white beans; oranges; rhubarb; calcium-set tofu; dried figs and broccoli rabe.

Vitamin D is necessary for calcium absorption, bone health, muscle function, immune system support, mental and overall health. While dairy products may be fortified with vitamin D, you can also obtain it from other sources. The primary natural source is through sun exposure, which triggers the body's natural production of vitamin D. Additionally, this nutrient is in fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines), egg yolks and fortified plant-based milks. Vitamin D supplementation is often recommended by health-care professionals and can be influenced by factors such as geographic location, time of year, skin pigmentation and sunscreen use.

Protein, the building block of body tissues, helps promote muscle growth, strength and bone mass. It is essential for a healthy immune system and crucial for numerous functions in the body. Protein helps to promote feelings of fullness and satisfaction after a meal, aiding in weight management. Good sources of protein include lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas), nuts, seeds and quinoa.

Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is an essential nutrient that plays several crucial roles in the body including red blood cell production, nerve function, energy metabolism, heart health, cognitive function and brain health. Dairy products, especially milk, are often fortified with vitamin B12, which is found primarily in animal-based foods such as red meat, fish, poultry, eggs. Plant-based sources of vitamin B12 are limited, and vegans or individuals following strict vegetarian diets may need to get vitamin B12 through fortified foods or supplements.

Dairy products such as yogurt and milk contain potassium. Good non-dairy sources of potassium include bananas, coconut water, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, beets, watermelon, avocados, beans, legumes, spinach and tomatoes. Potassium is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health and proper body function.

Vitamin A, which supports vision, skin health and immune function, is found in liver, fish, eggs, orange and yellow fruits and vegetables, leafy greens and fortified foods.

Phosphorus is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in bodily functions, including bone health, energy production and DNA synthesis. Good sources are salmon, tuna, trout, sardines and shellfish such as shrimp and mussels. Meat, poultry, organ meats, nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains and egg yolks also contain this mineral.

Probiotics can be beneficial for supporting gut health, and while dairy products such as yogurt are known for probiotic content, non-dairy options include fermented foods such as naturally fermented raw sauerkraut, kimchi, kombucha, miso and tempeh. Additionally, some non-dairy yogurts may contain probiotics.

In summary, if you do not consume dairy, many other foods offer the nutrients essential for optimal health. Enjoy a varied diet with foods you can eat. As for the ice cream truck options, you may be choosing between the dairy-free banana or root beer Popsicle.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. She also is author of "Cookies No Milk, Pizza No Cheese: An Ice Cream Lover's Guide to Raising Children with Dairy Allergies.” Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.