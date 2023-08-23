As a gardener since she was young, Christy Cleveland knows the physical benefits and toll gardening can have on the body.

That’s why she tells her patients to consider the weather and have a plan to ensure they benefit from being outside rather than being harmed.

“Now that the summer heat is kicking in, I like to remind people to do their gardening in the early morning or evening,” said Cleveland, a registered nurse and health and wellness coordinator at St. Mary Medical Center. “Overexerting yourself can lead to serious dehydration or injury.”

Any combination of extreme temperatures and outdoor activity can be dangerous, health care experts say.

The primary concern is when the body’s core temperature extends beyond a healthy range, said Tawanda Leflore, a nurse practitioner with Franciscan Health.

Heat stroke occurs when the body temperature tops 104 degrees Fahrenheit. This can be especially dangerous to those who have underlying health conditions.

In extreme cold temperatures, the body can lose heat faster than produced, which uses stored energy and can lead to hypothermia, Leflore said. This occurs when the body’s core temperature falls below 95 degrees F.

Low temperatures can also cause veins and arteries to narrow and blood to become more viscous, increasing how hard the heart works, she said. Impaired blood flow and decreased metabolic activity can impact the brain, making a victim unable to think clearly.

Yet knowing how to adapt your body to weather conditions can be tricky, especially in Northwest Indiana, where temperatures can wildly fluctuate from morning to afternoon.

“Weather in Chicago, as we know, can change on a dime for better or worse,” said Dr. R. Kannan Mutharasan, medical director of Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute at Palos Hospital.

He says that the body adapts to various seasons and is built to shed or conserve heat more efficiently.

“A lot of this has to do with how blood vessels on the surface of the skin remodel to match the weather,” Mutharasan said. “The first very hot days of summer, it really does take time to acclimate to the heat and humidity.”

Particularly when running, he says it’s important to allow yourself some grace with regard to your pace.

“For example, if you are used to running 10-minute miles in 55-degree weather, you may want to slow down to 11-minute miles in 85-degree weather,” he said. “Use your judgment and adjust to the perceived exertion that you are feeling.

“Take your time and understand that training for either health or performance is a marathon and not a sprint,” Mutharasan says.

Whether the day calls for hot, cold or both temperatures, Mutharasan suggests layering clothing.

“With layers, you can peel off as it warms up and put clothes back on as it cools down,” he said.

With higher-intensity outdoor exercises like running, Mutharasan says a good rule of thumb is to dress for weather 15 or 20 degrees warmer than the temperature.

“So even with temperatures down into the 30s or 40s, many people are comfortable with a light jacket,” he said. “A hat also works wonders for keeping your body temperature where you want it to be.”

Even in cold temperatures, Cleveland says it’s important to hydrate.

“Overexerting yourself can lead to serious dehydration or injury,” she said. “Make sure you are drinking water before getting out in the heat and maybe have a light breakfast.”

Even activities like gardening can be demanding, Cleveland says, "and we want to prevent hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar,” she said.

Leflore says it’s also important to consider humidity when planning your day.

“High-humidity days may feel warmer than low-humidity days with higher temperatures,” she said.

Extreme cold temperatures typical of Indiana winters can lead to secondary injuries as well, she says, including falls on icy roads.

When the forecast calls for elevated temperatures, exercising first thing in the morning can help beat the heat as well as offer other benefits as well, Cleveland says.

“Getting up with the early morning light also is good for our sleep cycles and melatonin production,” she said. “We get better quality sleep when we expose our bodies to the natural light in the morning and the setting of the sun. Just being out in nature does great things for our mental health.”