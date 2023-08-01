It's time once again for one of the liveliest of musical festivals to hit town.

Lollapalooza will be presented in Chicago Aug. 3 to 6 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Throughout the four-day event, attendees will not only be entertained by big names and newcomers in the music industry but they'll also have an opportunity to enjoy a variety of cuisines and treats at the event.

Lollapalooza, founded by Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction, was established in 1991.

There are various stages to visit throughout the grounds where artists will perform all day. At the fest, guests can quench their thirst and have their culinary appetites satisfied as well in Chow Town. There's also Dessert Island to explore.

Among food vendors starring in Chow Town this year are Aguas Laguneras, B.J.'s Market & Bakery, Bacci Pizzeria, Bar Cargo, Basehit BBQ, Beat Kitchen on The Riverwalk, BenjYehuda, Billy Goat Tavern, Boxcar Betty's, Broken English Taco Pub, Cafe Toia, Candy Cloud World (on Dessert Island), Cheesie's Grilled Cheese, Connie's Pizza, Donut Dudes (on Dessert Island), Doom Street Eats, Fatsos Last Stand, Haus of Sausage, Ice Cream Social (on Dessert Island), Tandoor Char House, The Tamale Guy, The Original Rainbow Cone (on Dessert Island) and many more.

On the concert stage at the fest, headliners will be Billie Eilish and Karol G on Aug. 3, Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 on Aug. 4, Odesza and Tomorrow X Together, Aug. 5 and Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey on Aug. 6.

For more information on Lollapalooza, ticket packages and other details, visit lollapalooza.com. There are also various premium experiences available for purchase for each day's shows. Premium packages also include food and drink in many instances. Guests may also find Beyond The Music festival experiences at the website. These include T-Mobile Club Magenta; Bud Light Backyard; Chase Sapphire Lounge; Tito's Stardust Experience; Hulu House; and others.