International touring trio Stoney Curtis Band -- a blues rock power trio from Los Angeles heavily steeped in '60s/'70s psychedelic rock, blues rock and a bit of fusion -- perform a 21 and over concert on Friday from 8-noon at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter.

Since forming in 2005, the group has released five albums via the Shrapnel Records label -- “Acid Blues Experience" "Raw and Real" "Cosmic Conn3ction," "LIVE," and "Halo of Dark Matter" -- and toured across America and throughout much of Europe. Some of their original songs have enjoyed radio play over the years, including "Mary Jayne," "Last Train To Chicago" and "Deja Vu."

"What we do is a blended mix of hard rock and blues," explained guitarist and lead vocalist Curtis, who grew up on the South Side of Chicago before moving to Los Angeles. "I grew up listening to hard rock bands like UFO, Scorpions, KISS, Sabbath, and Deep Purple, but it was seeing BB King at 'Chicago Fest' many years ago that made me totally fall in love with the blues."

Curtis created his self-named band in the likeness of the classic blues-rock power-trios he grew up admiring, like that of fellow guitarist Robin Trower, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, and Eric Clapton's Cream. Still a fan of those groups, Curtis mixes in covers of some of their songs and other hard rock classics into his live performances, along with his own songs. More: stoneycurtisband.com.

Hard Rock is rockin' this week

International hard rock groups Extreme and Living Colour share a double bill tonight on the Hard Rock Live auditorium stage at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. Doors open at 7 p.m. with Living Colour taking the stage at 8 p.m. sharp. Tickets start at $39.50. NOTE: This Sunday's performance at Hard Rock Live by heavy metal group W.A.S.P. has been canceled due to health issues.

On the up side, singer/songwriter Daryl Hall who topped the radio and Billboard sales charts in the 1970s and 1980s as half of the hit-making team Hall & Oates will perform at The Hard Rock Live on Tuesday with special guest Todd Rundgren. Tickets for this smash double bill start at $69.50

The Crawpuppies do their Beatles-heavy show of classic rock covers on Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage, followed there by modern rock/dance group Starlight City on Saturday. Both perform at 8 p.m. Fans of the guitar-driven blues can catch a free performance by Chicago blues recording artists Ivy Ford and her band on Friday across the casino floor at the Council Oak Bar Stage. More on all of these shows at hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Moss gets back into promoting new release

Alligator recording artist The Nick Moss Band featuring vocalist/harmonica player Dennis Gruenling hosts his album release party this Friday at Fitzgerald's (6615 W. Roosevelt Road) in Berwyn to celebrate his new 14-song album, "Get Your Back Into It," the artist's third album for the Chicago-based blues label. Showtime: 8:30 p.m., 21 and older. Tickets: $25-$30. More: fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

The group performs a second all ages album release show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ignition Music (120 E. Washington St.) in Goshen. Tickets: $18-$25. More: ignitionmusic.net.

A Chi-town blues scorcher for 30 years, Moss paid his dues gigging in Chicago’s rough and tumble West and South side blues clubs, learning his craft from the living legends who pioneered the Chi-town Blues sound, and has made it his mission to keep that sound alive and well. Moss released a dozen critically acclaimed albums before joining the Alligator roster in 2018 and exploding worldwide. New songs getting radio play on my weekly "Midwest BEAT Blues" radio program, and others are "Man On The Move," "Get Your Back Into It," "Bait In The Snare" and "Your Bark is Worse Than Your Bite." More: nickmossband.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• There's a full weekend of live music happening at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart with things kicking off with heavy rock on Friday by headliner Born Of Osiris with support acts Upon A Burning Body, Traitors, Aight Bet and Sleep Tight. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $22 and up. The sound changes to country music on both Saturday and Sunday with a double bill of Tennessee Whiskey (Chris Stapleton tribute) and The Ultimate Church Band (Eric Church tribute), performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday and again at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 day of shows. More: brickartlive.com.

• Tonight is the night for solos and duos to shine as it's "Acoustic Open Mic Night" at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with special guest hosts Leo Lopez and Marty Carr (of Shuddup & Drive fame). All ages of acoustic performers are welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• "Karaoke Night" is a weekly Thursday event from 8-11 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. On Friday at 8 p.m. catch The Stony Curtis Band, followed on Saturday by classic rockers Don't Tell Mama. The cantina's weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens 7-10 p.m. Next Wednesday starts a new music week with an acoustic concert by singer/songwriter Beth Neimann. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Live entertainment begins this week at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John tonight with singer/songwriter Chad Clifford performing an acoustic concert from 7-10 p.m. Then it's Ed Hill & The Unusuals on Friday (7-10 p.m.), followed on Saturday by Deja Voodoo (7-10 p.m.) and The Underground Prophets (10 p.m. to 1 a.m.). From 2-5 p.m. Sunday, a matinee concert will feature the trio of Chris Grove, Kenny Kinsey and Ryan Frahm. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• AC/DC tribute group BONFIRE performs a free concert tonight at 6 p.m. to kick off the four day run of Hobart's downtown "Lakefront Fest" in Festival Park. On Friday the bands are Party Foul (5 p.m.) and The Blooze Brothers (8 p.m.). Saturday features The Crawpuppies (2 p.m.), Funky Mojo Daddy (5 p.m.) and The Positive Vibe Technicians (8 p.m.). Closing out the fest on Sunday is Steel Country (2 p.m.) and NAWTY (5 p.m.). Admission is free for all ages. More: facebook.com/HobartParksDepartment.

• AC/DC tribute group BONFIRE performs an 8 p.m. show at The Memorial Opera House (104 E. Indiana Ave.) on Saturday with tickets starting at $40. Looking ahead, Brightside Music brings rock/folk music legend Roger McGuinn of The Byrds fame to the historic venue on Aug. 26. This iconic singer/songwriter' last performance at MOH sold out quickly, so it's advised to get tickets early. Tickets start at $50. More: memorialoperahouse.com.

• Multi-genre guitarist Mario Zavala performs everything from Spanish to Country music on Aug. 22 as the next artist presented in the "Portage Summer Music Series" at Portage’s Woodland Park Oakwood Hall. Showtime is 6 p.m. More: portagelive.org or portagelife.

• Latin grooves and dance music are heard on Friday as Latin Satin Soul hits the outdoor Sheridan Stage (119th & Sherdan) in Whiting for the latest installment of the city's free, all ages summer concert series from 7-10 p.m., presented by Arts Alive. More: whitingevents.com.