The Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City is adding regular senior hours starting next month.

The arts center at 101 W. 2nd Street between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront is honoring Older Americans Month this may by adding dedicated monthly senior hours.

Starting on Wednesday, June 7, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts will host senior hours between 10:30 a.m. to noon. Seniors can browse Lubeznik galleries without worrying about large crowds or tour groups during that timeframe.

They are invited to enjoy complimentary coffee and pastries and check out the Lubeznik's three galleries and the NIPSCO Education Studios that usually feature the artwork of student artists. They also can shop for handmade goods from local artisans at the Lubeznik Center for the Art Gallery Shop.

Seniors will be able to socialize with others in their age group and get any questions answered by Lubeznik staff.

Admission is always free to the Lubenik Center for the Arts, not just during senior hours. No appointments or reservations are required.

Senior centers and assisted living facilities are encouraged to bring in groups.

“We are so excited to do something special for seniors in our community. Having a dedicated time and serving snacks adds a bit more hospitality to their visit. It says ‘welcome, we were expecting you,'” said Janet Bloch, LCA’s executive director.

Free gallery tours can be arranged for small groups of six or more but must be set up in advance. To schedule a docent-led tour, call (219) 874-4900 or email jbloch@lubeznikcenter.org.

For more information, call (219) 874-4900 or visit lubeznikcenter.org.