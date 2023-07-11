Roll out to Four Winds New Buffalo this fall to see Ludacris.

The rapper with hits like "Act a Fool" and "Area Codes" will perform at 8 p.m. Central Time on Nov. 10 at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The Champaign, Illinois native made his name as a "Dirty South" rapper from the then-burgeoning Atlanta rap scene, helping turn it into a hip hop capital.

"The career of the multitalented Ludacris can best be described as remarkable," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana said in a press release. "As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide. All of these records were accompanied by ingenious videos that demonstrated his far-reaching imagination, and his willingness to stretch the boundaries of what rap videos should look and feel like."

His many hits include “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.” He was known for his creative videos, comedic persona and clever lyrics that often display great verbal dexterity.

"With an unrivaled match of lyrical acumen, wit and imagery, Ludacris has solidified himself as one of music's premier entertainers," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana said in a press release. "His versatility and artistic complexity also enabled him to make a seamless transition to acting, including the fan favorite role of Tej in Universal Pictures’ box office phenomenon, Fast & Furious franchise, where he was introduced for the first time in 2003 in 2 Fast 2 Furious. He reprised his role of Tej for the seventh time in Fast X, which was released in May 2023. His other notable feature film credits include Garry Marshall’s ensemble comedy New Year’s Eve; Ivan Reitman’s romantic comedy, No Strings Attached; Paul Higgin’s Crash which received an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2006; and Hustle & Flow which earned him a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture."

Tickets start at $85, not including Ticketmaster fees. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information, call 866-4WINDS1, 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.