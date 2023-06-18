Thanks to advances in medical technology and the aging of the general population, knee and hip replacement surgeries, once seen as rare and risky, are now fairly common medical procedures for older patients.

In fact, it might be difficult these days to convene a random group of seniors and not find at least one with an artificial hip, knee or both.

Indeed, these are surgeries that have given many seniors renewed mobility, reduced pain from deteriorating conditions such as arthritis and/or the ability to continue engaging in activities they love. Just because knee and hip replacements have become somewhat routine, however, doesn’t mean they’re simple or without risk, especially for seniors dealing with complications or other medical conditions.

Every surgery is a serious matter, particularly joint replacements that involve extended recovery and rehabilitation schedules. That’s why we checked in with two veterans in the field — Dr. Jonathan Edgington, orthopedic surgeon and medical director of Joint Replacements at Community Healthcare System, and Dr. Bryan Boyer, orthopedic surgeon at Franciscan Health in Michigan City — to get their insights and recommendations on the best ways for seniors to prepare for a hip or knee replacement.

Prep work

Edgington and Boyer agree on addressing several key areas before surgery to make sure things go smoothly. Edgington’s suggestions include preparing one’s home for post-surgical life, including clearing out tripping hazards, preparing meals and modifying things like the shower or toilet, and doing some gentle stretching and strengthening exercises to help keep joints supple and muscles firing. He also recommends a complete medical evaluation.

“You want to be in the best health possible prior to the surgery for the best chance at a good outcome,” he says. “I often make the comparison of getting ready to take a long trip in your car: You would check before setting out to make sure your tires are inflated, the oil is changed, etc.”

Boyer suggests taking care of any dental, gastrointestinal or urinary procedures well in advance of the joint replacement to minimize the possibility of post-surgical infections. But adds how important it is to identify the friends or family members one can call on for help around the house in the weeks and months to come.

Post-op rehab

Hospital staff will try to have most patients up and walking as soon as four hours after surgery to get an idea of the individual’s mobility and to determine whether he or she should go home right away or stay in a rehab area for a day or two. In-home physical therapy will generally start a day or two after surgery and last for approximately two to four weeks, depending on progress, to be followed by more extensive outpatient PT for several months.

“The best exercises following hip and knee replacements are low-impact and should not cause pain or discomfort,” explains Edgington. “Stretching exercises will be focused on the hamstrings, quadriceps and Achilles, and can consist of body-weight exercises, exercise bands and things like ankle weights. Endurance exercises may include the treadmill, the elliptical machine, walking outside or riding a bike.”

Boyer adds that when it comes to rehab, it’s important for patients to set goals with their therapists to maintain their motivation through the long haul of recovery.

“This is a good time to be selfish,” he says. “Why did you have the surgery to begin with? What activities were you hoping to continue doing or get back to? Keeping those things in mind will give you a push as you work through the exercises.”

Insider tips

Seeing the ups and downs that can accompany these types of surgeries has given Edgington and Boyer an excellent perspective on what patients facing need to know. For example, Edgington believes the best way for seniors to reduce stress and anxiety going in is to make sure they have all of the information they can get from their doctor.

“Patients should know the various options with regard to approaches and techniques for hip and knee replacements,” he says. “They should be educated on how their surgical plan has been tailored to give them the best chance at a successful replacement and they should know prior to surgery the best means of getting in contact with their surgical team should questions arise after the procedure.”

Boyer says patients should understand that they might not be able to go home right after surgery; it’s not automatic.

“We want it and they want it, but it has to be safe,” he says.

Boyer also notes that seniors considering a joint replacement should think differently about these procedures than they might have five or ten years ago. Medical technology has come a long way, and a hip or knee replacement needn’t be seen as a last-ditch option.

“People used to think they had to wait until they couldn’t take the pain any longer to consider a replacement,” he explains. “But sometimes that meant that by the time they finally did it they were too old or had other medical conditions to really enjoy the benefits of the surgery. These days, if you find you have to start giving up things you enjoy because your hip or knee won’t cooperate anymore, maybe it’s time to think about this as a way to get back to doing what you love.”