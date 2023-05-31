Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MUNSTER – Rita Powell knows well the May Wine Brunch assignment: wear a hat if you like.

Powell came to the brunch recently donned in an oversized white hat she had decorated with black and white jewelry, flowers and boas.

The Munster resident said she is a regular at the annual brunch and loves getting decked out with a special hat each year.

“I made it,” Powell said of her hat creation.

Others, like WANISS member Leona Bonich, followed the other tradition of wearing a hat.

Bonich, of Crown Point, prior to the brunch, walked table to table collecting money for raffle tickets.

Her hat was fashioned out of a lamp shade and lit up thanks to battery powered lights sewn inside.

“We’re having more fun. Last year I wore a hat with a train on the top,” Bonich said.

This year’s 51st annual event, sponsored by the Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS), was held at the Center For Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road.

Brunch was served at noon followed by entertainment, which included a medley of well-known favorites such as "At Last" sung by Jonathan Joseph.

Past WANISS president Marti Ross welcomed guests prior to the brunch.

“What a beautiful day we have,” Ross said.

Other speakers included Northwest Indiana Symphony Music Director and Conductor Kirk Muspratt and David Mika, executive director for the South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony.

The annual May Wine Brunch was named and founded by Linda Eisenhauer in 1972 and is one of WANISS's two large annual fundraisers.

The annual brunch is one of the organization’s two large annual fundraisers for the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

WANISS members have continued the May Wine Brunch tradition even hosting a virtual event on June 24, 2020 during COVID-19 restrictions.

The event earned WANISS the Gold Award of Excellence for its 2020 Stay at Home Wine Brunch.

Eisenhauer said the hat tradition was started many years ago, when the event was held in Merrillville, and included a hat wearing contest.

“Now people do wear hats but they don’t have to,” Eisenhauer said.