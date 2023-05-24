The Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso will bring back the big band music that long ago graced its stage next month.

Midwest Big Band featuring Mary Kay Steele & Jim Bulanda will perform "A Summer Soundscape" as part of the Memorial Opera House 2023 Concert Series at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at 104 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.

"Big band music of the ‘20s, ‘30s and ‘40s has gifted American culture with arguably the greatest love songs on the charts," Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Listening to the crooning of Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Bing Crosby, Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop on the radio was enough to melt any icy heart until it skipped a beat to the thrill of a saxophone. Band leaders like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and Glenn Miller drew crowds and bridged racial divides through the love language of swing."

Local performers will join a vintage big band that's played all across the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

"For over four years, this professional quality, historical, 18-piece big band has been thrilling audiences across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland with their world-class talent. Instrumentalists include the best semi-professionals in the Region, some of whom have toured professionally with Ray Charles, played freelance in Los Angeles, or taught music at the high school and college levels. Local vocalists Mary Kay Steele from LaPorte, who has performed in community theater in Northwest Indiana for many years, along with Jim Bulanda, who is famous for his 'Tribute to Frank Sinatra Show,' have joined the band to style the jazz standards."

Tickets range from $40 to $80.

Attendees can enjoy a full-service cash bar.

For more information, visit memorialoperahouse.com, email tickets@memorialoperahouse.com, call 219.548.9137 or find Memorial Opera House on Facebook or Instagram.