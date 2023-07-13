The Two Hype Crew brings a old school rump-shakin', rhyme-makin' hip hop experience to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary this Friday, with a free performance on the Hard Rock Café Stage. On Saturday the groove switches to party rock as Mr. Funnyman Band takes the Cafe stage to deliver everything from Prince to Pink Floyd.

The sounds of sweet Detroit Soul will be heard across the casino floor on Friday as Duke Laura Rain & The Caesars perform at The Council Oak Bar Stage. On Saturday, Carmen Stokes plays piano at the stage.

JUST ADDED: Some new artists have been added to the casino's ticketed events schedule. Platinum-selling alt-rock group, Blue October brings its "Spinning the Truth Around (Part II) Tour" to the Hard Rock Live concert auditorium on Nov. 30. Reserved tickets start at $29.50.

Swedish heavy metal band, Meshuggah has been added for a Dec. 5 performance, along with support bands In Flames and Whitechapel. General admission tickets start at $49.50.

Lastly, country music star Dwight Yoakam comes to Hard Rock Live for a twangin' and bangin' performance on Nov. 4. Reserved tickets start at $59.50. All three new shows go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

MUSIC NOTES

• After impressing folks visiting downtown Hobart a few weeks ago, songwriter Kyla Webb -- vocalist/guitarist of the punk rock band Skirt -- returns Saturday for a second free sidewalk concert 1 to 4 p.m. in front of The Record Bin (218 Main St.) for the store's "Saturday Summer Chill Series." Other upcoming performances feature Kwaician (7/22), LeAnn Stutler (7/29) and Chris Bolint (Aug. 12). More: 219-945-9511.

• As its "Free Summer Concert Series" continues this evening at Bulldog Park Pavilion, NWI songwriter/recording artist Frank Ruvoli will perform from 4:15-5:15 p.m., followed by the Southern-fried rock courtesy of Highway Band from 6 to 8 p.m. All ages welcome. Food vendors and full bar service available. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended. More: crownpoint.in.gov or 219-662-3240.

• Laughs replace the usual loud guitars this Saturday at Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, when Indianapolis-based Mad Hatter Shows presents Ed Bassmaster, famous for his YouTube channel where in the guise of various characters, he pulls pranks on people and/or puts them into awkward situations. He was also the star of the CMT reality-prank series, "The Ed Bassmaster Show." This show is recommended for 17 and older. Tickets: $30 and up with VIP seating available. More: brickartlive.com.

• Americana Blues is the featured music tonight from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for the free weekly Acoustic Thursday series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. Performing will be singer/guitarist/recording artist Jack Whittle with special guest, fiddle player Al Joseph. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152.

• The free Portage Summer Music Series at Portage’s Woodland Park Oakwood Hall presented by the Portage Chamber of Commerce adds a little spice to its season on July 18 with a performance by the acoustic rock band Hot Sauce. More: portagelive.org or portagelife.

• State Farm Insurance agent Pam Ridings of Hobart will make a big splash with families next Wednesday as she hosts her "2nd Annual Pool Party." Find out how to be among the 300 free guests for the event at the Hobart Community Pool, who also score wristbands good for a free hot dog lunch provided by Hobart's Montego Bay Grille. The Record Bin will donate music for the event at which school supply donations are being requested, but are not required. More: 219-942-4512.

• "Karaoke Night" happens tonight and every Thursday from 8-11 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Amps get cranked for guitar-driven blues rock on Friday performed by Derek Caruso & Blues Fuse with special guest, Phil Hardesty. Punk and Ska fueled rock music takes the stage on Saturday with Kyla Webb & Skirt. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens from 7-10 p.m. NWI singer/songwriter Darrell Ritchea starts a new week of live tunes at the venue's weekly “Acoustic Wednesday.” More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The weekly "acoustic night" at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John welcomes acoustic duo Chris & Lou tonight from 7-10 p.m. On Friday, The John Daily Band performs 7-11 p.m. On Saturday, a ticketed 7-10 p.m. concert takes place out on the patio with CSN&Y tribute group Marrakesh Express. Following the concert will be a free indoor performance at 10 p.m. by The Highway Band. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The "Summer Concert Series at Sheridan Stage" (119th Street and Sheridan Street) in Whiting welcomes all ages to enjoy the '90s alt-rock sounds of Dave & Dave on Friday from 7-10 p.m. Next week's fare finds the dueling pianos of Howl 2 Go. All of the Sheridan Stage shows are presents by Arts Alive!, a non-profit organization. Attendance is free. More: whitingevents.com.

• At 8 p.m. this evening at at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer, acoustic music is the featured fare with Chris Grove & Friends. Saturday finds rock band BarCode for a 9 p.m. performance. On Sunday and Tuesday local players can take the stage starting at 9 p.m. to strut their stuff at the pub's "Open Stage Nights," and everyone can play rock star on Fridays at Finnigans' weekly Karaoke Night. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Outdoor concert facility Fox Pointe (18138 Henry St.) in Lansing hosts free, all ages Wednesday night concerts on selected dates. On July 19, Chicago's 7th Heaven resurrects the arena rock hits of Journey, Foreigner, Boston and others. Music starts at 6 p.m. Non-rockers can catch a free performance by The Northwest Indiana Symphony on July 21 at 7:30 p.m. More: FoxPointe.org.

• The annual Sugar Creek Music Festival at the Peaceful Waters Campground (3325 N. U.S. 41) in Bloomingdale, Indiana, happens on July 28 and 29 with performances over the weekend by Big Fat Truck Drivers and Derek Caruso & Blues Fuse, Nick Scarpinato, The Help Hounds, The Bedlam Brothers, and Highway Band. A weekend pass is $65 (kids under 15 with paid adult is free). Cabins, RV sites and camping available. More: 219-789-1272.

Gators chew up the competition

• Congratulations to label founder Bruce Iglauer of Chicago's Alligator Records (alligator.com) and his five artists who took wins at the prestigious 30th Annual Living Blues Critics and Readers Awards.

Leading with four wins is vocalist Shemekia Copeland, who received both the readers and the critics award for "Blues Artist Of The Year (Female)," and also won the readers award for "Most Outstanding Blues Singer." Copeland's 2022 Grammy-nominated release, "Done Come Too Far," also won the critics award for "Best Contemporary Blues Album." The album's producer, Will Kimbrough, took home the critics award for "Producer Of The Year."

Grammy Award-winning guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Christone "Kingfish" Ingram won the readers award for "Blues Artist Of The Year (Male)," and the critics award for "Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)."

Blues icon Charlie Musselwhite won both the readers and critics award for "Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)." Texas pianist/vocalist Marcia Ball won the readers award for "Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboards)," and Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith (drummer for The Cash Box Kings) won the readers award for "Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)." Most of these great blues folks have been guests in recent years on my weekly "Midwest BEAT Blues" radio show, archived at LakeshorePublicRadio.org and heard on Sundays (3-5 p.m.) and Tuesdays (5-7 p.m.) on WIMS-AM/FM.