A Michael Jackson tribute act will perform in the King of Pop's hometown.

Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson will take the stage at the Hard Rock Live Casino at 5400 W 29th Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the concert venue in Gary.

"This thrilling production celebrates the King of Pop. The musical revue features three tribute artists, a live band and backup dancers," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Invincible highlights MJ’s greatest hits such as 'Billie Jean,' 'Beat It,' 'Smooth Criminal,' 'Thriller' and more. It also includes the song selection and dance routines that Michael Jackson never had the opportunity to bring to the national stage."

The show stars Jeffrey Perez as "Concert Michael."

"Perez is one of the best Michael Jackson vocal impersonators and sound-alike tribute artists in the world," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "This is dancer Pete Carter's 13th season with 'Invincible.' Carter began imitating Michael's dance numbers when he was 8 years old. The show will also feature performer Prince Michael Jackson. Jackson was cast as MJ in the John Turteltaub film Last Vegas and was hand-picked by Morgan Freeman because of his uncanny ability to emulate the spirit of MJ. The show features choreography by longtime MJ choreographer and dancer, Lavelle Smith Jr."

Bessie Award winner Darrin Ross of Ross Live Entertainment created Invincible, which he also produces and directs.

Tickets start at $29.50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.